Australian Prime Minister issues apology over 'inappropriate' Kylie remark
Anthony Albanese made the comments on Australian comedian's Nikki Osborne's Bush Deep podcast.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised "unequivocally" after facing backlash over comments about pop star Kylie Minogue during a podcast interview.
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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised "unequivocally" following criticism over comments he made about singer Kylie Minogue during a light-hearted podcast appearance.
Albanese came under fire after taking part in comedian Nikki Osborne's Bush Deep podcast, where he was asked to choose whether he would "sh*g, marry or date" Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman or Rhonda Burchmore.
The prime minister initially resisted the question, saying: "I've just got married, I'm only six months in."
Osborne continued: "But if it goes tits up, let’s just pretend."
After further encouragement, Albanese replied: "Oh, Kylie, clearly."
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Osborne then responded: "You'd marry Kylie, and sh*g her, and date her?"
"All of the above," Albanese answered. "She's terrific."
The exchange, filmed inside the prime minister's official Canberra residence and released last week, has prompted widespread criticism from political opponents and independents.
Independent MP Zali Steggall labelled the comments "entirely inappropriate", arguing Albanese "needs to learn to push back, lead by example and call it out as sexist".
Shadow communications minister Sarah Henderson also condemned the remarks, describing them as "disrespectful to women, embarrassing to Australians and demean the office of prime minister".
She added: "Mr Albanese's crude locker room talk makes a mockery of Labor's claim to be champions of women. How low can this prime minister go? Australians deserve better than this."
With Albanese overseas on a Pacific trip, Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles defended the government's record on women's representation.
Speaking to ABC Radio National Breakfast, Marles said: "From time to time, we obviously do different interviews to the one we are doing now," before pointing to the government's equal number of men and women in cabinet as evidence of its commitment to gender equality.
Labor minister Tanya Plibersek also defended the prime minister, saying she had not listened to the interview but highlighted his record on gender equality.
"If what the prime minister is saying is he’s a fan of Kylie Minogue, I guess that puts him in a group with millions of other Australians, including me," she said.