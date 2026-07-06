Anthony Albanese made the comments on Australian comedian's Nikki Osborne's Bush Deep podcast.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese (right) has apologised about comments he made regarding Kylie Minogue (left). Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised "unequivocally" after facing backlash over comments about pop star Kylie Minogue during a podcast interview.

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised "unequivocally" following criticism over comments he made about singer Kylie Minogue during a light-hearted podcast appearance. Albanese came under fire after taking part in comedian Nikki Osborne's Bush Deep podcast, where he was asked to choose whether he would "sh*g, marry or date" Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman or Rhonda Burchmore. The prime minister initially resisted the question, saying: "I've just got married, I'm only six months in." Osborne continued: "But if it goes tits up, let’s just pretend." After further encouragement, Albanese replied: "Oh, Kylie, clearly." Read more: Kylie Minogue reveals heartbreaking second cancer diagnosis as star says 'I got through it again' Read more: Most Australian young people still on social media despite ban, study suggests

Albanese made the comments on comedian Nikki Osborne's Bush Deep podcast. Picture: Getty

Osborne then responded: "You'd marry Kylie, and sh*g her, and date her?" "All of the above," Albanese answered. "She's terrific." The exchange, filmed inside the prime minister's official Canberra residence and released last week, has prompted widespread criticism from political opponents and independents. Independent MP Zali Steggall labelled the comments "entirely inappropriate", arguing Albanese "needs to learn to push back, lead by example and call it out as sexist". Shadow communications minister Sarah Henderson also condemned the remarks, describing them as "disrespectful to women, embarrassing to Australians and demean the office of prime minister".

Sarah Henderson said the comments "demean the office of prime minister”. Picture: Getty