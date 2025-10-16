Australian racing driver Joey Mawson has been named as the man accused of raping one of Michael Schumacher’s nurses at the former F1 champion's home in Switzerland.

Swiss media reported that a trial began on Wednesday to hear claims made in the 1½-page indictment drawn up by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the District of La Côte.

Mawson, who is reportedly a friend of Michael's son Mick Schumacher, allegedly assaulted the nurse at the Schumacher family’s home, according to a report by The Sun.

In the report Mawson claims he had a consensual relationship with the alleged victim and that they had previously shared a kiss at a Geneva nightclub.

The victim is said to deny Mawson had been anything more to her than a family friend of the Schumachers.

The indictment is said to state that the alleged attack took place on November 23, 2019, after the nurse and driver crossed paths in the Schumachers’ billiard room.

The court documents reportedly state that the nurse was taken to bed by colleagues because she felt unwell after drinking several vodka cocktails.

The document goes on to say that shortly after Mawson entered the room and raped her twice.

The proceedings were said to have been adjourned to “a date to be fixed” after Mawson allegedly failed to attend court.

Patrick Michod, the complainant’s lawyer, reportedly opposed the adjournment, arguing the evidence against the defendant was “overwhelming”.