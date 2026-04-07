A celebrated Australian military figure has been arrested over multiple war crimes over his service to Afghanistan.

Ben Roberts-Smith, a former SAS corporal, was arrested at Sydney Airport and is facing five counts of murder linked to alleged incidents between 2009 and 2012.

Prosecutors claim the Victoria Cross recipient, 47, was involved in the killing of Afghan civilians who were unarmed, detained, and not taking part in hostilities at the time.

The charges follow a years-long investigation by Australia’s federal police and a specialist war crimes unit. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Roberts-Smith has consistently denied wrongdoing.

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His arrest comes after a separate civil court case in 2023, in which a judge found allegations that he had unlawfully killed Afghan men were substantially true-though that case was decided on a lower standard of proof than a criminal trial.

The case is expected to reignite debate in Australia over alleged war crimes committed during the country’s involvement in Afghanistan, following a landmark military inquiry that uncovered evidence of unlawful killings by special forces.

Roberts-Smith is due to appear in court, where he will have the opportunity to respond to the charges.