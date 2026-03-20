Australia’s PM called a 'putrid dog' and chased out of mosque during Ramadan event
Australia’s Prime Minister was chased out of the country’s largest mosque by Muslim worshippers who were angry over his stance on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.
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Anthony Albanese was visiting Lakemba Mosque in the south west of Sydney as communities marked Eid, the end of Ramadan.
But he was surrounded and called a “genocide supporter” and a “putrid dog” by a crowd of worshippers.
He has faced criticism over his centre-Left government’s support for both a ceasefire, and Israel’s right to defend itself.
Mr Albanese attended the mosque with home affairs minister Tony Burke. The men were mete with cries of “genocide supporters”.
🔴 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was protested by worshippers after visiting a mosque in Sydney where Eid prayers were held, due to his support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/sflEDLn0Ev— Universal News (@universalnewsx) March 20, 2026
Another man shouted: “Why is he in here? Get him out of here!”
Another shouted: “He’s responsible for the deaths of one million people, one million of our brothers and sisters.”
One attendee was seen having his mouth forcibly covered by another in an attempt to silence his shouting.
“We must engage and have frank and open dialogue with our political leaders, and not shy away and be reclusive,” mosque secretary Gamel Kheir said.
Eid Mubarak.— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 19, 2026
An honour join thousands for Eid al-Fitr at Lakemba Mosque this morning. pic.twitter.com/br1n6si2Du
Mr Albanese’s security detail rushed him into a back office and then out through a rear exit.
Australia’s Bondi Beach was the site of an anti-Semitic terror attack in December which left 15 people dead. A father and son opened fire on crowds who had gathered for a Hanukkah event.
Mr Albanese later posted photos on X showing him smiling and shaking hands with attendees at the mosque.
He said afterwards: “I walked through the crowd to the mosque, and not a single person heckled. There were a couple of hecklers inside; they were dealt with.”