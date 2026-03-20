Australia's PM was met with heckling during his visit to a mosque. Picture: Reuters

By Asher McShane

Australia’s Prime Minister was chased out of the country’s largest mosque by Muslim worshippers who were angry over his stance on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

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Anthony Albanese was visiting Lakemba Mosque in the south west of Sydney as communities marked Eid, the end of Ramadan. But he was surrounded and called a “genocide supporter” and a “putrid dog” by a crowd of worshippers. He has faced criticism over his centre-Left government’s support for both a ceasefire, and Israel’s right to defend itself. Mr Albanese attended the mosque with home affairs minister Tony Burke. The men were mete with cries of “genocide supporters”.

🔴 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was protested by worshippers after visiting a mosque in Sydney where Eid prayers were held, due to his support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/sflEDLn0Ev — Universal News (@universalnewsx) March 20, 2026

Another man shouted: “Why is he in here? Get him out of here!” Another shouted: “He’s responsible for the deaths of one million people, one million of our brothers and sisters.” One attendee was seen having his mouth forcibly covered by another in an attempt to silence his shouting. “We must engage and have frank and open dialogue with our political leaders, and not shy away and be reclusive,” mosque secretary Gamel Kheir said.

Eid Mubarak.



An honour join thousands for Eid al-Fitr at Lakemba Mosque this morning. pic.twitter.com/br1n6si2Du — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 19, 2026