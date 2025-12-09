Under the new rules, platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X, Snapchat, Kick, Twitch, TikTok, Reddit and YouTube must block under-16s from accessing their accounts

Australia has officially switched off social media for millions of young people, as a landmark ban on under-16s came into force.

Canberra insists the clampdown is designed to shield young people from harmful content, online grooming, cyberbullying and what ministers have described as “predatory algorithms” that exploit teenage behaviour. Opponents warn the legislation could cut vulnerable teens off from vital support networks and push children into unregulated online spaces. Britain's Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has told LBC that she backs a UK ban on under-16s using social media. Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Dame Rachel said that she was currently evaluating the effect of the Online Safety Act on children's wellbeing.

She added that if the landmark legislation has little or no effect on protecting children, she would like to see a full ban brought in for under-16s. Dame Rachel told Andrew: "If we look at this country, I've done nationally representative surveys to show that a quarter of eight-year-olds have seen deeply degrading pornography, have seen terrible violence, beheadings, suicides online. "I call the tech companies in and social media companies in regularly and ask them what they're doing to stop this. They give me worthy words, but no action. "Now we have the new... Online Safety [Act]. It's six months in. I will be doing a piece of work at the end of the first year to see if it's made any difference at all."