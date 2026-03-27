Australia took the lead, becoming the first country to ban children under 16 from social media in 2025.

Austria plans ban on social media for children under 14. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Austria's governing coalition has announced plans to ban social media use for children under 14, joining a string of other countries in drawing up restrictions for young people.

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It was not immediately clear when the plan to introduce a minimum age, which will need parliamentary approval, might take effect. In 2025, Australia took the lead, becoming the first country to ban children under 16 from social media, with the intention of protecting them from harmful content and excessive screen time. A similar ban in Indonesia is due to take effect on Saturday. The UK government said in January it would consider banning younger teenagers from social media. Read more: Keir Starmer promises to ‘fight’ social media firms over addictive content Read more: What the UK Government is proposing on social media regulation

A 13-year-old boy displays a message on his mobile phone from social media platform Snapchat after his account was locked for age verification in Sydney. Picture: Getty

Lord Nash, who proposed the age limit as part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, said “techies” have taken a “cavalier approach” to content damaging to children. The House of Lords voted 266 to 141, majority 125 in favour of his amendment on Wednesday. It is the second time he has pushed for a ban on under-16s from social media, after MPs voted against it earlier this month. The Commons instead agreed to give the Government wider and more flexible power. Addressing the House of Lords, Lord Nash said: “I have been the director of tech companies in California. “The Californian techies are some of the most able, innovative, entrepreneurial, wealth and job-creating people in the world. “But in relation to that cavalier approach that they have taken to harmful content online for our children, I think they’ve gone way too far in prioritising their commercial instincts, and we need to act now in a way that is truly effective. “I don’t think I need to spend much time talking about the clear evidence and causal link between social media and harm to our children. “But I was horrified to hear (Technology Secretary) Liz Kendall on the radio say a few weeks ago that there is no proven causal link. All I can say is, where has she been?”