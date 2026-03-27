Austria plans ban on social media for children under 14
Australia took the lead, becoming the first country to ban children under 16 from social media in 2025.
Austria's governing coalition has announced plans to ban social media use for children under 14, joining a string of other countries in drawing up restrictions for young people.
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It was not immediately clear when the plan to introduce a minimum age, which will need parliamentary approval, might take effect.
In 2025, Australia took the lead, becoming the first country to ban children under 16 from social media, with the intention of protecting them from harmful content and excessive screen time.
A similar ban in Indonesia is due to take effect on Saturday.
The UK government said in January it would consider banning younger teenagers from social media.
Read more: Keir Starmer promises to ‘fight’ social media firms over addictive content
Read more: What the UK Government is proposing on social media regulation
Lord Nash, who proposed the age limit as part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, said “techies” have taken a “cavalier approach” to content damaging to children.
The House of Lords voted 266 to 141, majority 125 in favour of his amendment on Wednesday.
It is the second time he has pushed for a ban on under-16s from social media, after MPs voted against it earlier this month.
The Commons instead agreed to give the Government wider and more flexible power.
Addressing the House of Lords, Lord Nash said: “I have been the director of tech companies in California.
“The Californian techies are some of the most able, innovative, entrepreneurial, wealth and job-creating people in the world.
“But in relation to that cavalier approach that they have taken to harmful content online for our children, I think they’ve gone way too far in prioritising their commercial instincts, and we need to act now in a way that is truly effective.
“I don’t think I need to spend much time talking about the clear evidence and causal link between social media and harm to our children.
“But I was horrified to hear (Technology Secretary) Liz Kendall on the radio say a few weeks ago that there is no proven causal link. All I can say is, where has she been?”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised a “fight” with social media firms over efforts to keep children away from mobile phone, tablet and TV screens.
The Government has issued guidance that advises parents of younger children to limit screen time for two to five-year-olds to an hour a day, and less if possible.
For children under two, screen time should be avoided unless for shared activities that encourage children to interact with others, parents have also been advised.
The Prime Minister said: “When there’s a lot going on, when children are having a tantrum, trying to find something to distract them is an obvious thing and I don’t think parents and carers have had any guidance at all yet about what would be appropriate, what might be best.”
Sir Keir added: “Some of this will require a fight. If we’re going to do more to protect children, we’re going to have to fight some of the platforms that are putting the material up there because they’re putting this addictive stuff up there for a reason.
“They want more children to spend more time online and we’ve got to fight them and be clear whose side we’re on here.”
The new guidance on screen time for the youngest children advises families to avoid fast-paced social media-style videos and toys or tools that use artificial intelligence (AI), and keep bedtimes and mealtimes screen-free.