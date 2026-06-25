Austrian Grand Prix declared a 'heat-hazard race' as temperatures across Europe soar
This weekend's Austria GP has been designated a 'heat-hazard race' as temperatures across Europe soar to record levels.
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The FIA - Formula One's governing body - designated the race a 'heat-hazard' which marks the first time a race has been declared a hazard this year.
It comes as a heatwave sweeps Europe, with record temperatures recorded on Wednesday and overnight ahead of this weekend's race.
The designation, rarely used by the organisation, is applied to any event where temperatures are forecast to exceed 31C while cars are out on track.
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The ruling means drivers are allowed to use a mandated cooling kit under their overalls.
The system pumps a cooling liquid, such as glycol, through tubes embedded in a fireproof top worn by drivers to lower their body temperature.
Cockpit temperatures regularly exceed 40 degrees, with many of the hottest destinations on the race calendar, including Abu Dhabi and Qatar, taking place at night in a bid to lower temperatures.
It comes as Max Verstappen voiced hopes that Red Bull’s “new package” will help put the team in contention for a strong performance at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix on their home turf.
Having failed to get off the starting grid in Monaco following a power unit failure, the Dutchman fought back to finish fourth in Barcelona.
Lewis Hamilton had claimed a first Grand Prix win for Ferrari ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris in an all-British podium after championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a late retirement.