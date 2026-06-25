This weekend's Austria GP has been designated a 'heat-hazard race' as temperatures across Europe soar to record levels.

The FIA - Formula One's governing body - designated the race a 'heat-hazard' which marks the first time a race has been declared a hazard this year.

It comes as a heatwave sweeps Europe, with record temperatures recorded on Wednesday and overnight ahead of this weekend's race.

The designation, rarely used by the organisation, is applied to any event where temperatures are forecast to exceed 31C while cars are out on track.

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