Baek Se-hee has died aged 35. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Baek Se-hee, South Korean author of the hit memoir I Want to Die but I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, has died aged 35.

Her book fused together memoir and self-help and became a cultural sensation upon its release. It was hailed as a groundbreaking piece of work for its honest portrayal of mental health, stringing together conversations with her psychiatrist about her depression. The book was heavily acclaimed domestically, selling 600,000 copies, but she skyrocketed to international fame when it was published in English in 2022, It later sold more than a million copies worldwide and was translated in 25 countries.

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki is made up of recordings with Baek Sehee's psychiatrist over a twelve-week period. Picture: Bloomsbury

Its namesake comes from the famous line: "The human heart, even when it wants to die, quite often wants at the same time to eat some tteokbokki, too." Baek's sister said in a tribute that she wanted to "share her heart with others through her work, and to inspire hope".

A street food vendor prepares tteokbokki, or simmered rice cake. Picture: Getty