The boat is understood to have left from near Normandy on Sunday morning, while HM Coastguard said it is “currently liaising with French authorities”

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent. Picture: PA

Police are preparing for the possible arrival of a dinghy carrying migrants heading towards the south coast.

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The boat is being shadowed by French coastguard and rescue vessels as it approaches the Channel boundary line, according to ship-tracking data. It is understood to have left the area near Utah Beach in Normandy on Sunday morning. HM Coastguard said it is “currently liaising with French authorities about a small boat within French waters of the Channel, south of the UK central south coast”. Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, said there was “nothing to suggest” the boat would be landing in Hampshire, but that authorities were “making preparations should that situation change”. The latest crossing marks the third within a month, despite crossings from as far west as Normandy having been rare in recent years. Read more: Police implement face covering ban ahead of anti-migrant protests on south coast Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo appears in court accussed of entering migrant centre in Dover

The latest crossing marks the third within a month, despite crossings from as far west as Normandy having been rare in recent years. Picture: PA

The provisional total for Channel crossings this year stands at 19,451, down 43% on the same point last year and 23% below the figure at this point in 2024. A Government spokesperson said: “The Border Security Command works around the clock to monitor the Channel and protect our border. It is vital we continue to detain, check and process every small boat arrival.” Ms Dinenage said in a social media post: “I am aware of reports of a migrant boat crossing from Normandy towards the south coast of the UK.” “I have contacted the Home Office border security minister and requested an urgent update.” “At present, there is nothing to suggest that the boat will be landing in Gosport.” “Understandably, local police will be making preparations should that situation change.”

The provisional total for Channel crossings this year stands at 19,451, down 43% on the same point last year. Picture: PA