The books’ back cover says "the UK government must not legalise book theft to benefit AI companies"

Around 10,000 authors have contributed to Don’t Steal This Book, in protest against AI. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Thousands of authors including Richard Osman and Philippa Gregory have published an "empty book" in protest against AI forms ripping their work without permission.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The celebrity authors are among around 10,000 writers who have contributed to 'Don’t Steal This Book,' which is to be distributed to those attending the London book fair on Tuesday. The only content inside the book is a list of the authors' names, with its release coming a week before the Government is due to issue an assessment on the economic cost of proposed changes in copyright law. It comes agains a backdrop of anger among authors and writers about how their work is being used by AI firms. Read more: 'It nearly killed me': King Charles jokes with Sir Viv Richards about his cricket attempts in Royal Navy Read more: MPs reject proposed ban on social media for under-16s

Richard Osman is among the thousands of authors who have contributed to the book. Picture: Getty

Ed Newton-Rex, who organised the book, said the AI industry was "built on stolen work, taken without permission or payment". He added: "This is not a victimless crime, generative AI competes with the people whose work it is trained on, robbing them of their livelihoods. "The Government must protect the UK’s creatives, and refuse to legalise the theft of creative work by AI companies." The Financial Times has reported one person with knowledge of the Government's response to a two-month consultation on how to deal with AI and copyright said a decision would be "kicked down the road."

Philippa Gregory, best known for writing The Other Boleyn Girl, which won the Romantic Novel of the Year Award in 2002. Picture: Alamy