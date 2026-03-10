Almost 10,000 authors unite to publish 'empty' book in protest over AI stealing their work
The books’ back cover says "the UK government must not legalise book theft to benefit AI companies"
Thousands of authors including Richard Osman and Philippa Gregory have published an "empty book" in protest against AI forms ripping their work without permission.
Listen to this article
The celebrity authors are among around 10,000 writers who have contributed to 'Don’t Steal This Book,' which is to be distributed to those attending the London book fair on Tuesday.
The only content inside the book is a list of the authors' names, with its release coming a week before the Government is due to issue an assessment on the economic cost of proposed changes in copyright law.
It comes agains a backdrop of anger among authors and writers about how their work is being used by AI firms.
Ed Newton-Rex, who organised the book, said the AI industry was "built on stolen work, taken without permission or payment".
He added: "This is not a victimless crime, generative AI competes with the people whose work it is trained on, robbing them of their livelihoods.
"The Government must protect the UK’s creatives, and refuse to legalise the theft of creative work by AI companies."
The Financial Times has reported one person with knowledge of the Government's response to a two-month consultation on how to deal with AI and copyright said a decision would be "kicked down the road."
Others who have contributed their names include the Slow Horses author, Mick Herron, and Marian Keyes, best known for Rachel's Holiday, and Watermelon.
Malorie Blackman, the writer of Noughts and Crosses, has also added her name. She said: "It is not in any way unreasonable to expect AI companies to pay for the use of authors' books."
The books' back cover says: "The UK government must not legalise book theft to benefit AI companies."
In a proposed relaxation to copyright law, the Government plans to let AI firms use copyright-protected work without its owner's permission, unless the writer has opted out of the process.
A spokesperson said: "The Government wants a copyright regime that values and protects human creativity, can be trusted, and unlocks innovation.
"We will continue to engage closely with the creative sector on this issue, and we will meet our commitment to update parliament by March 18th."