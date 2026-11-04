Autism diagnoses in the UK are being increasingly linked to also having conditions such as ADHD or anxiety, new research has suggested. Picture: Roman Lacheev/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Autism diagnoses in the UK are being increasingly linked to also having conditions such as ADHD or anxiety, new research has suggested.

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Experts found a decline in people being diagnosed with autism who also had conditions such as epilepsy and intellectual disability, and a rise in people who also suffered from things like stress, eating disorders, headaches and chronic fatigue. They also found a rapid rise in autism diagnoses among 16- to 20-year-olds since 2010 in the UK, alongside a rise in women and white people, compared to other ethnicities. Researchers analysed data from the UK and Sweden, and wrote in the journal BMJ Mental Health that “autism diagnoses have risen consistently over time”. In the UK, rates of new diagnoses increased from six per 100,000 people in 2010 to 64 per 100,000 in 2023. Read More: People with ADHD can get third off train tickets with Disabled Persons discount card Read More: Generation of children risk being damaged by over-diagnosis of autism and ADHD

Further analysis showed a change in the make-up of people newly-diagnosed with autism. “Over time, there has been a consistent decline in the proportion of autistic adults with a prior diagnosis of epilepsy, psychosis and intellectual disability, and an increase in the proportion with a prior diagnosis of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety, depression and several other mental illnesses,” researchers said. Overall, autism rose in people who had been previously diagnosed with anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, ADHD, stress-related disorders, eating disorders, headaches and chronic fatigue, as well as use of antidepressants, melatonin (for sleeplessness), opioids and gabapentin (a drug for epilepsy and nerve pain). In one example, the proportion of autistic adults with prior records of epilepsy in the UK decreased from 10% in 2010 to 4% in 2023. Meanwhile, those with a history of anxiety increased from 28.7% to 58.3%. The team included experts from the Medical Research Council’s integrative epidemiology unit at the University of Bristol and Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust. They said there could be several potential explanations for the findings.

“First, most of these conditions have also increasingly been diagnosed among adults without prior autism diagnoses in both our study and in national surveys – we can expect autistic adults to also be subject to these temporal trends,” the team said. “Second, changes to diagnostic manuals mean that clinicians may be more willing to recognise co-occurring conditions and diagnose autism for those with other prior mental health conditions. “Relatedly, it is possible that there is greater appreciation of nuanced forms of autism that may have previously been labelled as other conditions due to overlapping features, particularly in females. “Conversely, a greater tendency to misattribute features that are typical of other conditions to autism cannot be ruled out. “Together, the trends found in this study appear to reflect the changing context in which clinicians make diagnoses.” The team said that, whatever the cause, “efforts will need to be made to recognise and address the needs (of autistic people) with appropriate support”. In the UK, 24.5 million adults contributed to the study, including 141,119 with an autism diagnosis. In Sweden, more than nine million were involved, of whom around 100,000 had an autism diagnosis. A first recorded adult autism diagnosis was consistently higher in Sweden than the UK, but incidence increased rapidly in the UK after 2020. New diagnoses also rose fastest in females in both nations, as well as in people of white ethnicity in the UK. The researchers said the findings on women “may indicate an improved recognition of female presentations of autism, including the use of masking and camouflaging behaviours, addressing historic underdiagnosis”.