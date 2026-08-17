Chris Packham has said autism is not being overdiagnosed, despite 240,000 on NHS waiting lists for an assessment.

It is estimated that around one million people in the UK have autism.

He spoke after UCL Professor Dame Uta Frith said the definition of autism has "widened" to include people with milder traits and warned social media may have "also spread simplified or misleading ideas".

"We need to support young people who are struggling. Things can get better. You do have attributes that others don’t have. You might find a way of employing those. You may even find that rewarding."

The wildlife presenter, 65, who was diagnosed with the neurodivergence in his forties, told the Times that the news changed his life for the better.

Those with autism are more likely to have other neurodivergent conditions such as ADHD or anxiety.

It can affect how you communicate with people and understand them as well as how people understand you.

Autism is a type of neurodivergence that impacts the way people communicate and experience the world, and can also affect thinking, learning, attention, and how the response to sounds, smells, tastes, and light.

Packham has presented Springwatch since 2009 and other environmental series. His partner is the environmentalist Charlotte Corney, and his step-daughter is the TV presenter Megan McCubbin.

He added: "Not knowing [I was autistic] caused me an enormous amount of mental health issues.

"When I was diagnosed in my early forties, I was recovering from quite a serious mental health episode. Now I have an understanding and a means of managing the condition."

A government-commissioned review previously suggested that a rise in rates of autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) could be caused by "Institutional incentives”.

How easy is it to get an autism diagnosis?

Getting an autism diagnosis as an adult in the UK can be a lengthy process and there are currently 240,000 people on NHS waiting lists.

GPs can refer both children and adults to a local autism team for an assessment, and you may be referred when you are getting help for another condition.

"If your referral is accepted, it can take a few months or longer to get an assessment," the NHS has said.

Many adults choose not to seek a diagnosis, but for others, like Packham, it can provide a reason for why they have felt different or explain behaviours and feelings.

There is typically more support available for children of school age.

The NHS added: "If you or your child are diagnosed as autistic, you may be offered a follow-up appointment with the assessment team a few weeks or months later.

"You may also be given a care plan or some information to support you or your child. This should include any support that parents, family or carers might need."