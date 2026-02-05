The study found that the male-to-female ratio of diagnosis decreased over time to the extent that it “may no longer be distinguishable by adulthood”.

Autism rates could be ‘comparable between men and women’ . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Diagnosis rates of autism are “more or less equal for men and women”, a new study suggests.

Previous work on gender and autism suggested that for every four men or boys diagnosed with autism there would be one woman or girl, while one study in 2017 suggested this figure may be closer to three men to one woman. Now academics have examined diagnosis rates of autism for all people born in Sweden between 1985 and 2000 – more than 2.7 million people. The international team of researchers, led by experts at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, tracked these people to 2022. During this time period some 2.8% of people were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Previous work on gender and autism suggested that for every four men or boys diagnosed with autism there would be one woman or girl. Picture: Alamy

They found that the male-to-female ratio of diagnosis decreased over time to the extent that it “may no longer be distinguishable by adulthood”. “Findings indicate that the male to female ratio for autism spectrum disorder has decreased over time and with increasing age at diagnosis,” the authors wrote in The BMJ. “This male to female ratio may therefore be substantially lower than previously thought, to the extent that, in Sweden, it may no longer be distinguishable by adulthood.” Lead author Dr Caroline Fyfe, who now works at the University of Edinburgh, said: “ASD (autism spectrum disorder) has traditionally been seen as a condition that disproportionately affects males. “Our study found that whilst this sex difference was still visible amongst children under 10 years – with roughly three to four boys diagnosed for each girl diagnosed, there was a rapid increase in diagnoses of ASD among girls during adolescence. “This produced a female catch-up effect, such that by the age of 20 years – rates of ASD were more or less equal for men and women. “We think this is important because it suggests late or underdiagnosis of ASD in females rather than there being an actual sex difference.”