An estimated one million people in the UK have autism with roughly 240,000 on NHS waiting lists for an assessment

A leading autism expert has warned the spectrum may have become "too broad". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The autism spectrum has risked becoming "too broad" and could be misunderstanding patient needs, according to an expert.

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UCL Professor Dame Uta Frith said the definition has "widened" to include people with milder traits and warned social media may have "also spread simplified or misleading ideas". Autism is a type of neurodivergence which impacts the way people communicate and experience the world, and can also affect thinking, learning, attention, and how the response to sounds, smells, tastes and light. Dame Uta, whose pioneering research in the 1960s and 70s laid the foundations for how the condition is understood, said: "Autism wasn’t always defined this way – a sort of catch-all diagnosis for a huge variety of conditions. "When it was first identified in the 1940s, it referred to a small group of children with severe difficulties in social interaction, communication and behaviour. Read more: Breast cancer screening 'missing 95% of those at higher risk', Cambridge study suggests Read more: Shoplifters nabbed as Met rolls out new CCTV tech to Greater London theft hotspots

Professor Dame Uta Frith carried out the essay. Picture: Alamy

"Over time, the definition has widened to include people with milder traits and no language or learning problems. "Today, anyone of any age or intelligence level can be diagnosed with autism if they meet certain criteria." It is estimated that around one million people in the UK have autism, with roughly 240,000 on NHS waiting lists for an assessment. Dame Uta added: "Autism is no longer just a medical term, it has become part of popular culture. "Social media, films, and online communities have helped people share experiences, but they have also spread simplified or misleading ideas. "At the same time, the idea of neurodiversity has encouraged people to see autism as a difference rather than a disorder.

"While this helps reduce stigma, it also creates tension. If autism is not a disorder, why use a medical diagnosis?" Her essay, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, suggests drivers for the rise in cases could be a "desire for inclusion". Dame Uta added: "The time has come to examine whether the autism spectrum has become too broad. "Without greater precision, we risk misunderstanding people’s needs and misdirecting care." Reacting to the essay, Mel Merritt, head of policy and influencing at the National Autistic Society, said: "Autism is understood as a spectrum. "As the article points out, in the past people thought the spectrum was a straight line between ‘more’ and ‘less’ autistic, but this isn’t right.

An estimated around one million people in the UK have autism, with roughly 240,000 on NHS waiting lists for an assessment. Picture: Alamy