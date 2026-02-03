A quadruple murder-suicide has shaken Australia after two parents and their two autistic sons were found dead in their family home.

Otis and Leon both had severe, non-verbal autism. Picture: Facebook

By Lucy Pughe-Morgan

A quadruple murder-suicide has shaken Australia after parents and their two autistic sons were found dead in their family home.

The bodies of Jarrod Clune, 50, Maiwenna Goasdoue, 49, and their teenage sons Leon, 16, and Otis, 14, who both had severe non-verbal autism, were found inside their home in the Perth suburb, Mosman Park. Emergency services were called at 8.15am on Friday by a care worker who regularly visited the boys but could not contact the family. The care worker discovered a note at the home warning against entering the property, along with instructions to call the police. Read more: Murder-suicide probe launched after father and daughter found dead in family home Read more: Australian boy, 13, swims four hours to save the lives of his family after they are swept out to sea

Jarrod Clune holds one of his sons as a baby. Picture: Facebook

Police shared that the deaths did not appear to be violent and no weapons were used. The family's two dogs and a cat were also found dead at the scene. On Saturday, a second note, believed to be a letter, also emerged, which helped the police conclude it was a double murder-suicide. The note reportedly suggested the parents decided to end their lives together, as well as outlined the plans for the family finances.

Maiwenna Goasdoue with her son. Picture: Facebook

Western Australia Police Detective Acting Inspector Jessica Securo said there was no history of “reported family violence matters with police“, according to local media. “This is a tragic and devastating incident where a family has lost their lives, and the impact will be felt by the entire community,” she added. Police said the boys both experienced “significant health challenges”, and believed the family lost government funding to support one of the boys’ disabilities.

Leon was just 16 when he was found dead. Picture: Facebook

Both sons previously attended Christ Church Grammar, a prestigious private boys’ school in Perth’s western suburbs, from which Otis had been expelled two years ago over a spitting incident. One of the boy's teachers told the outlet that someone at the school had described him as a “monster” to his mother. She added that the boys’ parents seemed loving and dedicated, but would have been extremely sleep-deprived; the teens never slept at night and would often nap in school, she added. The teacher said the parents did everything they could to support their sons, including taking them to therapy and seeking professional help as far away as Sydney. Since the devastating tragedy, family and friends have taken to social media to pay heartfelt tributes.