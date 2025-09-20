The first frost of autumn will potentially bring a chill next week as temperatures plummet following what could be the final balmy days of the year.

London was set to bask in highs of up to 27C on Friday, but by Sunday, forecasters expect temperatures to fall below 20C – with other areas of the UK recording lows of 10C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain which is in place from 9am on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

The warning covers parts of the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, Yorkshire and Humber, south-west Scotland and Wales.

