This summer, as temperatures soared, families across the country headed for rivers, lakes and the coast.

But too many days ended in tragedy. More than 30 people lost their lives in open water-related incidents and drownings during the hot weather. Each of them had a family, friends and a future.

And this summer may not be a one-off. With forecasters warning that El Niño could push global temperatures even higher next year, hot spells like this one may become more frequent and more people will head to open water to cool off.

This is a stark reminder that swimming is a life skill, not just a hobby. Yet it's a skill far too many people are missing out on.

Figures released in August showed that 28% of Year 6 pupils can't swim 25 metres. At schools with a higher proportion of disadvantaged children, that rises to 45%.

Being able to swim shouldn't depend on your age, gender, ethnicity, background or where you live, which is why we need to reach everyone.

New Swim England research, launched as part of its #LoveSwimming campaign, shows that more than eight in 10 parents say their child's water confidence increased after just a few lessons. Whilst being water competent should be the focus for everyone, gaining confidence early on is a key step in the journey.

However, I want to make the case for something bigger than lessons alone. Swimming pools are more than places to swim. They are community hubs where everyone, regardless of age, ability or background, belongs.

If you go to a pool, you see toddlers splashing through their first lesson, older swimmers doing steady lengths, teenagers training and families sharing a Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome at pools across the country.

More than eight in 10 parents told us that swimming with their children makes them feel closer as a family, and seven in 10 rank swimming lessons among their top family bonding activities. Among parents of children with additional needs, 85% say swimming together brings them closer.

The pool also has a way of inspiring people. More than half of parents say watching their child learn inspired them to learn to swim themselves.

If you're one of those adults who never learned, please don't feel embarrassed. You're far from alone and learning to swim isn’t a race. It can begin at any age.

Seven in 10 adults who learned later in life describe it as one of their proudest achievements.

Aghogho, from Plymouth, started learning after watching his children pick up this crucial life skill. He's now on his way to being water competent so that he can spend more time in the water with them safely.

Many adults who get into difficulty in open water aren't confident swimmers, or they overestimate what they can manage in cold, unpredictable conditions. Crucially, a parent who can swim is better placed to keep their family safe in the water.

So when should you start? Any time is a good time, and you don’t need to wait for summer. The colder months can be a great time to begin, with three-quarters of pool operators saying casual swimming sessions are quieter in autumn and winter than at any other time of year, and half say the same about adult beginner lessons.

October and November are the perfect time for nervous first-timers to take the plunge. There's more space, fewer people around and more time for instructors to help you at your own pace.

The deaths we saw this summer were preventable tragedies. We owe it to every family affected to make sure everyone has the skills and confidence to enjoy the water safely.

Whether you're five or 75, a complete beginner or someone who hasn't gone swimming in years, the water is ready when you are. Find your local pool today and start your journey at swimming.org/poolfinder.

____________________

Helen Marney is Director of Community Participation and Health at Swim England.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk