Weather conditions have brought 71.3% of England into drought, including major cities such as London and Birmingham.

A dry, cracked river bed near Sarratt during one of the longest periods without rain in 30 years. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Autumn rainfall is not guaranteed to reverse the drought conditions affecting most of England and all of Wales, a Met Office weather expert has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Will Lang, the organisation’s chief meteorologist, said rain is on its way, but there remains a question mark over how much would fall. Rainfall totals for July ranged from 26% of the expected average for North West England to as little as 1% in the South East. Parts of Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and West Sussex did not have a single rain day for 59 days. These conditions have brought 71.3% of England into drought, including major cities such as London and Birmingham, and holiday hotspots such as Devon, Cornwall and Norfolk, according to the Environment Agency. Read more: Fire services urge people to save 999 calls for emergencies after alert Read more: Burnham sends in the troops to fight wildfires as PM bans BBQs and commissions firefighting planes

Cattle on Dorney Common, Buckinghamshire, in the blazing heat try to graze on non-existent grass. Picture: Alamy

Natural Resources Wales has declared a drought across the whole of Wales. Asked whether the Met Office expected rainfall, Mr Lang said: “Having seen virtually no rainfall in southern parts of the UK, we will see some rainfall. “‘How much?’ is the question. The answer is probably not too much compared with our forecast. “It’s looking like the overall amount of rain will still be below normal for the time of year.” He continued: “Looking forward into the autumn, though, that’s when we’d normally see a change of conditions. “We do see wetter and windier conditions, and we will see more rainfall. “Again, ‘how much?’ is the question – and whether that’s enough to alleviate things like the current drought problems, we don’t know yet.” Mr Lang said following a visit to the Met Office in Exeter, Devon, by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who met apprentices and staff at the centre. Earlier on Friday, Mr Burnham was at the scene of a wildfire in Stourbridge in the West Midlands where 54 people have been treated by paramedics, including 19 who were admitted to hospital.

The Prime Minister said: “We might be in for a wet autumn and winter straight after this, because of El Nino and some of the issues there, which was reported to Cobra. “So, after fire could come floods. “We have to face up to the changing climate. I think we need a different debate about that. “There’s no point denying where we are – we need to face up to it, we need more clean energy, we need to see that transition accelerate. “Those are all of the issues that, you know, are right now in discussion.” El Nino is declared when sea temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific rise 0.5C above the long-term average.

More typical August temperatures return next week, especially further north 🌡️



Even so, the south is likely to stay on the warm side, with temperatures remaining slightly above average for many. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ddTgIMOzaw — Met Office (@metoffice) August 14, 2026