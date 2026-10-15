The next time you pick up a potato, carrot or courgette, don’t be surprised if it looks a little different.

Smaller. Less symmetrical.

It’s nothing to do with quality, it’s climate change. The taste will be just as good. The product will be just as fresh and nutritious. But Britain’s fruit and vegetables are beginning to show the strain of a hotter, drier, and less predictable climate.

Everyone knows this summer was exceptionally dry. July was the driest on record for many parts of the country, placing huge pressure on farmers and growers at one of the most important points in the growing season. Crops matured faster than usual so harvests had to be brought forward, and in some cases, yields were impacted.

Fruit and vegetables can develop differently under the stress of prolonged heat and water shortages. They can be smaller, larger or less regular in shape.

For many shoppers, this autumn could be the first time climate change is staring back at them from their shopping basket. And this is unlikely to be a one-off. It’s a glimpse of the future, as weather becomes more volatile.

British farmers and growers are used to dealing with unusual and unseasonal weather patterns. What has changed is the scale of the challenge. Droughts are becoming more frequent, heatwaves getting hotter, storms and floods more severe. The question is no longer whether extreme weather will disrupt food production, but how often. Farmers and growers are adapting to permanent uncertainty.

Most of the time, food simply appears on our shelves. But that reliability depends on resilient farms, resilient supply chains, and the infrastructure that connects them.

This is important because food security cannot be taken for granted. Supporting British farmers and growers to produce more of the food we can grow here is an important part of strengthening our food security. But the right imports also have an important role to play, supplementing domestic production, ensuring ongoing availability, and helping to maintain resilience when weather or other disruptions affect supply.

If energy, transport and telecoms are recognised as critical national infrastructure, food production should be too. Without secure access to food, every other part of the economy becomes more vulnerable. One of the most urgent challenges is water. The parched summer highlighted how vulnerable parts of our system are to water shortages, and farmers and growers cannot continue to adapt to these changing weather patterns without the right tools and infrastructure.

Increasing water storage capacity must be a priority. We cannot expect 21st century farm businesses to rely on 20th century water infrastructure. Investment in reservoirs, on-farm storage and other water infrastructure is often slowed by unnecessary planning obstacles. Creating the right conditions for investment would help to ensure that growers have reliable access to water when they need it most.

Energy is also key. Reducing energy costs and accelerating the transition to a greener electricity grid would support more domestic horticultural production, particularly outside traditional growing seasons. It would also reduce the cost of refrigeration, storage and transport throughout the supply chain, helping businesses maintain resilient operations while keeping food affordable for consumers.

Farmers and growers need confidence that the policy environment will support long-term investment. Adapting to climate change requires investments that may take years to deliver results. Businesses are far more likely to make those investments if they have confidence in the future direction of farming and food policy.

Shoppers have a role to play too. Buying British produce supports domestic producers and strengthens local supply chains, while also reducing the carbon footprint of our meals. But consumers can also help by embracing the reality that nature does not produce perfectly identical fruit and vegetables. A slightly misshapen courgette or a forked carrot is still perfectly good food.

These small changes in the way some foods look tell us that our climate is changing and our food system must change with it. That adaptation is possible, if we give food suppliers the tools to invest in water, affordable energy, resilient supply chains, and confidence to plan for the long term.

Our food system has and will continue to change over time. And with the right support for farmers and growers, sensible government policy and consumers willing to embrace more variety, domestic food production can remain secure, affordable and sustainable for generations to come.

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Jim Bligh is Director of Food Policy at the British Retail Consortium and Martin Emmett is Horticulture and Potatoes Board Chair at the NFU

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