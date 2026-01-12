A British skier has died in the French Alps following an avalanche close to a popular holiday resort.

The skier, believed to be in his 50s, was skiing off-piste with a group at the La Plagne resort in the French Alps on Sunday when the avalanche struck.

Rescuers were alerted to the avalanche at 13:57 (12:57 GMT), according to local authorities, with search teams immediately deployed to the area.

The man is believed to have been skiing without an avalanche transceiver or a professional instructor, the resort said.

A team of around 50 volunteers - including helicopter rescue and a search dog - were on the scene within minutes of being alerted.

