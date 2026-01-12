Avalanche kills British skier in French Alps
A British skier has died in the French Alps following an avalanche close to a popular holiday resort.
Listen to this article
The skier, believed to be in his 50s, was skiing off-piste with a group at the La Plagne resort in the French Alps on Sunday when the avalanche struck.
Rescuers were alerted to the avalanche at 13:57 (12:57 GMT), according to local authorities, with search teams immediately deployed to the area.
The man is believed to have been skiing without an avalanche transceiver or a professional instructor, the resort said.
A team of around 50 volunteers - including helicopter rescue and a search dog - were on the scene within minutes of being alerted.
Read more: Five human heads found displayed on picturesque beach as police probe drug links
Read more: Israel and US troops will be considered 'legitimate targets' if Trump launches strikes over protests, Iran warns
The man was discovered under 2.5 metres (8ft) of snow after a 50-minute search, according to officials.
The resort of La Plagne said their thoughts are with the family.
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said it is in contact with relevant authorities and confirmed it is supporting the family of the British man.
The avalanche comes during peak avalanche season, with December through to February posing the biggest risk to skiers in the northern hemisphere.
It comes after five German climbers, including a 17-year-old girl and her father, died in a similar avalanche in Italy's Dolomites.
It also follows a tragic death of a former British schoolgirl following a New Year's Eve fire at a Swiss ski resort, a blaze that killed at least 40 after sparklers ignited the roof.