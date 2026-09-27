Two dead and 12 missing after avalanche hits mountain base camp in Nepal
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At least two climbers have died and 12 are missing following an avalanche at a mountain peak in Nepal.
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Base camp at the 7,126-metre (23,379-ft) Himlung Himal in the northern Manang district, near the border with Tibet, was buried by heavy snow on Sunday as the region continues to grapple with a period of severe weather.
Two bodies, thought to be Nepalese nationals, were airlifted from the mountain to a nearby town, hiking officials said.
A helicopter also took 10 people who got out of the avalanche alive.
Those involved are thought to be workers who had been setting up tents for foreign climbers, who were not present when the avalanche struck.
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At least 12 climbers are still thought to be missing and an urgent search will resume on Monday once conditions settle.
Nepal's mountain districts have been hit by persistent rain and snow in recent days, resulting in tough conditions for the nation’s climbing tourism industry.
Across the country, Nepali authorities warned of possible flash floods in 49 of the country's 77 districts, with more than half facing high flood or flash-flood risks as water levels in major rivers and tributaries continued to rise.
Shanti Mahat, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, said Rasuwa and Nuwakot, areas hit by last month's deadly floods that killed more than 1,450 people and left thousands still missing, should remain "alert" but were not currently considered high-risk areas.
Power supply has been completely disrupted in the Manang, Mustang, Myagdi and Baglung districts, with authorities working to restore electricity, energy ministry officials said.
Flooding of the Rahuganga River damaged the structure and transmission-line towers of a 40-megawatt hydropower project, Water Resources and Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha said.