At least two climbers have died and 12 are missing following an avalanche at a mountain peak in Nepal.

Base camp at the 7,126-metre (23,379-ft) Himlung Himal in the northern Manang district, near the border with Tibet, was buried by heavy snow on Sunday as the region continues to grapple with a period of severe weather.

Two bodies, thought to be Nepalese nationals, were airlifted from the mountain to a nearby town, hiking officials said.

A helicopter also took 10 people who got out of the avalanche alive.

Those involved are thought to be workers who had been setting up tents for foreign climbers, who were not present when the avalanche struck.

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