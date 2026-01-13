Avatar's Zoe Saldaña now tops the list of highest grossing actors of all time
Zoe Saldaña's success in Avatar has seen her knock Scarlett Johansson off the all-time top spot
The box office success of Avatar: Fire and Ash has meant that Zoe Saldaña has become the highest-grossing actor of all time, male or female.
Listen to this article
It was revealed on Monday that the blockbuster’s weekend takings had meant that if you add up the revenue from all of the films made by any actor, it puts the 47-year-old star into the lead.
Having appeared in three successful Avatar films and five in the Marvel franchise, Saldaña has surpassed Scarlett Johansson, who had taken the top spot after Jurassic World Rebirth.
Saldaña’s films, which also include Emilia Pérez and three Star Trek installments, have made a combined $15.4 billion (£11.4bn).
It does not, necessarily, make her Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, however, but with the third Avatar topping the worldwide box office, her run could continue now a fourth film - which has not always been a certainty - now appears more likely.
While Saldaña and Johansson top the list, the rest of the top ten is male.
Top 10 grossing actors of all time
- Zoe Saldaña - £11.4bn (Highest grossing film, Avatar, £2.15bn)
- Scarlett Johansson - £11.3bn (Avengers: Endgame, £1.9bn)
- Samuel L Jackson - £10.8bn (Avengers: Endgame, £1.9bn)
- Robert Downey Jr - £10.6bn (Avengers: Endgame, £1.9bn)
- Chris Pratt - £10.3bn (Avengers: Endgame, £1.9bn)
- Tom Cruise - £10.16bn (Top Gun Maverick, £1.1bn)
- Chris Hemsworth - £10bn (Avengers: Endgame, £1.9bn)
- Vin Diesel - £9.6bn (Avengers: Infinity War, £1.7bn)
- Chris Evans - £8.5bn (Avengers: Endgame, £1.9bn)
- Dwayne Johnson - £8.4bn (Fast and Furious 7, £1.2bn)
Saldaña will likely be back for the fourth and fifth Avatar films, assuming Fox has the budget to give James Cameron the green light.
But one major change could see Sam Worthington’s character Jake Sully stepping back and no longer narrating the narrative. Instead, Sigourney Weaver’s character Kiri will take the mic, according to reports in Total Film.
"I narrate the next one, t's a major part of the saga for Kiri,” Weaver said.