The box office success of Avatar: Fire and Ash has meant that Zoe Saldaña has become the highest-grossing actor of all time, male or female.

It was revealed on Monday that the blockbuster’s weekend takings had meant that if you add up the revenue from all of the films made by any actor, it puts the 47-year-old star into the lead.

Having appeared in three successful Avatar films and five in the Marvel franchise, Saldaña has surpassed Scarlett Johansson, who had taken the top spot after Jurassic World Rebirth.

Saldaña’s films, which also include Emilia Pérez and three Star Trek installments, have made a combined $15.4 billion (£11.4bn).

It does not, necessarily, make her Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, however, but with the third Avatar topping the worldwide box office, her run could continue now a fourth film - which has not always been a certainty - now appears more likely.

While Saldaña and Johansson top the list, the rest of the top ten is male.