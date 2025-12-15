House hunters could snap up a property for around £2,000 less typically than a year ago, and around £6,700 less than the average just a month ago, according to Rightmove.

Rightmove said prices usually fall in December, but this year's decrease is bigger than usual.

Annual growth in asking prices has been strongest in the North West of England (2.6%), flat in London (0.0%) and most negative in the South West and South East (both at minus 2.7%), according to figures from the website.

At £358,138, the average asking price in December is also 1.8% or £6,695 lower than in November.

Across Britain, 2025 is ending with average asking prices at 0.6% (£2,059) less than late 2024.

However, a bigger than usual "Boxing Day bounce" is also expected by the website, as people who have put their home moving plans on hold due to Budget uncertainty could join the post-Christmas boost in activity.

Falling mortgage rates and lower house prices are expected to encourage buyers.

Rightmove said a survey of more than 10,000 potential home movers indicated nearly a fifth were waiting for the outcome of the Budget to resume their moving plans.

The website predicted that stronger housing market activity could lead to a 2% increase in average asking prices in 2026.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: "Lower price growth supported buyer affordability and drove activity in the first half of the year, even after the April stamp duty deadline in England.

"In the second half of 2025, uncertainty caused by rumours of property tax changes in November's Budget swirled, some from as early as August.

"This had an impact on pricing and activity, as sellers tried to entice nervous buyers. The market will soon benefit from the traditional boost in home-moving activity from Boxing Day."

She said that "with the turkey and trimmings barely off the table", the Boxing Day bounce "is an annual event where we see many begin or resume their plans to move after the distraction of Christmas".

Rightmove said the number of new sellers coming to market in the first half of 2025 was 9% ahead of the same period last year.

But the equivalent figure for the second half of the year was 4% down.

Buyer demand was 3% higher than 2024 in the first half of this year but 6% down across the second half, the website said.

Rightmove said house sales have still been stronger this year than in 2024.

The report said the final months of this year are being compared with a strong period in 2024, which was fuelled by some movers trying to get deals completed before stamp duty rose in England from April. This has exacerbated the weaker year-on-year trends in the second half of 2025.

Ms Babcock added: "With market conditions supporting higher levels of activity, and a hopefully more certain economic environment, we forecast a better year for price growth in 2026 with a strong rebound in activity to kickstart the year.

"However, with buyer choice remaining high, sellers will still need to come to the market at tempting prices to attract attention and do all that they can to ensure that their property is presented as well as possible. A more stable 2026 would be good for buyer confidence, which in turn would further boost activity levels, leading to a modest price increase."

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: "We're expecting to end the year with a (Bank of England base rate) cut, which would be good for confidence heading into the Rightmove Boxing Day bounce.

"It's unlikely that it will cause much movement in mortgage rates - the markets are very much expecting December's cut to go ahead, and lenders have shown their hand early, cutting rates and competing to secure end-of-year business."

He added: "Home movers will be entering 2026 looking at cheaper average mortgage rates than they were at the beginning of 2025, helping affordability.

"Those who are seeing slightly lower house prices in their area compared to last year and may have also had an end-of-year pay rise will see their affordability improved further.

"Many home movers will also see that the amount that they can borrow has increased, as lenders have been rolling out the loan-to-income and stress rate changes that were permitted by the regulator earlier this year."

Claire Reynolds, UK head of sales at Strutt & Parker, said: "Some sellers who had been waiting on the sidelines have decided to launch before Christmas - hoping to catch those scrolling through Rightmove between Christmas and new year - while others are preparing to come to market in early January.

"Clarity has helped people become more decisive, and the Budget hasn't deterred demand from either buyers or sellers. These signs point to a stronger market heading into 2026."

Phillip Sandbach, managing director at John German Estate Agents in the Midlands, said: "With an anticipated drop in interest rates, we are expecting a very busy start to 2026."

Jordan Halstead, chief executive of Jordan & Halstead Estate Agents in Chester, said: "2025 has felt like two different markets. The first half was busy and focused, but the last quarter slowed down as buyers and sellers paused to see what might come out of the Budget. Deals haven't dried up, but people have taken longer to commit.

"Properly priced homes are still selling, the ones that have struggled have been the over-optimistic instructions.

"Once the political uncertainty of the Budget has cleared and people feel confident that rates are stable, the market will start moving more freely again."