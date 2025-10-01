Property market is 'likely to strengthen in the quarters ahead'

The average UK house price increased by 0.5%. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The average UK house price increased by 0.5% month on month in September, following a 0.1% monthly fall in August, Nationwide Building Society said.

Property values increased by 2.2% annually in September, slightly up from 2.1% annual growth the previous month. Across the UK, the average house price in September was £271,995, Nationwide said. Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said: "Despite ongoing uncertainties in the global economy, underlying conditions for potential home buyers in the UK remain supportive." The average UK house price increased by 0.5% month-on-month in September, following a 0.1% monthly fall in August, Nationwide Building Society said.

Prices remain steady with a positive outlook, Natwest suggests. Picture: Alamy

Mr Gardner added: “Providing the broader economic recovery is maintained, housing market activity is likely to strengthen gradually in the quarters ahead.” The average house price in September across the UK was £271,995, according to Nationwide. It comes as the Bank of England voted to leave interest rates on hold at 4% last month. Interest rates have fallen five times since last summer, coming as a relief to those looking to remortgage. However, the Bank’s governor, Andrew Bailey, continues to urge caution given high levels of persistent inflation. According to the latest figures, the level of UK inflation held steady at 3.8% in August. Amy Reynolds, of Antony Roberts estate agents, added that next month’s budget would also prove a key factor where house prices and buyer confidence is concerned.

Amy Reynolds, of Antony Roberts estate agents, added that next month’s budget would also prove a key factor where house prices and buyer confidence is concerned. Picture: Alamy