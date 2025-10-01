Average UK house price increases by 0.5% in September
Property market is 'likely to strengthen in the quarters ahead'
The average UK house price increased by 0.5% month on month in September, following a 0.1% monthly fall in August, Nationwide Building Society said.
Listen to this article
Property values increased by 2.2% annually in September, slightly up from 2.1% annual growth the previous month.
Across the UK, the average house price in September was £271,995, Nationwide said.
Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “Despite ongoing uncertainties in the global economy, underlying conditions for potential home buyers in the UK remain supportive.”
The average UK house price increased by 0.5% month-on-month in September, following a 0.1% monthly fall in August, Nationwide Building Society said.
Read more: 65-year-old man crushed to death by tractor which had towed his pickup truck from ditch
Read more: Mother calls for answers after son’s suicide over university grades error
Mr Gardner added: “Providing the broader economic recovery is maintained, housing market activity is likely to strengthen gradually in the quarters ahead.”
The average house price in September across the UK was £271,995, according to Nationwide.
It comes as the Bank of England voted to leave interest rates on hold at 4% last month.
Interest rates have fallen five times since last summer, coming as a relief to those looking to remortgage.
However, the Bank’s governor, Andrew Bailey, continues to urge caution given high levels of persistent inflation.
According to the latest figures, the level of UK inflation held steady at 3.8% in August.
Amy Reynolds, of Antony Roberts estate agents, added that next month’s budget would also prove a key factor where house prices and buyer confidence is concerned.
“With the summer market now out of the way, which was surprisingly resilient given continued caution demonstrated by buyers, many are now waiting for what the budget might bring,” she said.
Looking across the UK, Northern Ireland remained the strongest performer by a wide margin, with annual house price growth of 9.6% in the third quarter of this year.
Wales saw a slight acceleration in annual house price growth to 3.0% in the third quarter, up from 2.6% in the second quarter of this year, while growth in Scotland slowed to 2.9%, compared with 4.5% in the previous quarter.
Mr Gardner added: “England saw a further slowing in annual house price growth to 1.6%, from 2.5% in (the second quarter).