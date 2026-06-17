The average UK house price increased “sharply” in April, with a 3.8% annual rise across the UK.

Average house prices increased to £291,000 (3.9%) in England, £212,000 (3.5%) in Wales, and £192,000 (2.8%) in Scotland, in the 12 months to April 2026.

The 3.8% rise was the highest annual inflation rate since March 2025, before stamp duty changes were implemented on April 1 2025.

In March, the average UK house price was flat, with a 0.0% annual change.

The increase took the typical property value to £270,000, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The average house price for Northern Ireland was £198,000 the first quarter of 2026, marking a 7.4% annual increase.

ONS head of housing market indices Aimee North said: “Average UK house price annual inflation rose sharply in April.

“This month’s rise in the annual rate was partly due to figures being compared with an unusually large fall in house prices a year earlier, following the stamp duty changes across much of the country in April 2025.”

In response, Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves, said: “The latest figures suggest that the housing market is finding its footing following a period of considerable economic uncertainty.

“Whilst headline monthly house price growth remains a little subdued, underlying demand is proving surprisingly resilient, particularly in areas where affordability remains more attractive.

“London may continue to underperform relative to other regions on an annual basis, but this is largely a reflection of the higher value nature of the market. Monthly growth shows really positive signs, and the capital remains one of the world’s most desirable property destinations and long-term demand fundamentals remain firmly intact.”