The average UK house price fell by 0.1% month on month in August, Nationwide Building Society has said. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The average UK house price fell by 0.1 per cent month on month in August, Nationwide Building Society has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The decline follows a 0.5 per cent monthly increase in July. Annual house price growth weakened to reach 2.1 per cent in August, down from 2.4 per cent in July. The average UK house price in August was £271,079. Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: "The relatively subdued pace of house price growth is perhaps understandable, given that affordability remains stretched relative to long-term norms. "House prices are still high compared to household incomes, making raising a deposit challenging for prospective buyers, especially given the intense cost-of-living pressures in recent years." Read more: ‘Significant’ staffing challenges may be barrier to funded childcare expansion Read more: Local shops axe jobs and cut investment amid surging costs

The average UK house price fell by 0.1% month on month in August, Nationwide Building Society has said. Picture: Getty

He added: "Combined with the fact that mortgage costs are more than three times the levels prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, this means that the cost of servicing a mortgage is also a barrier for many. "Indeed, an average earner buying the typical first-time buyer property with a 20 per cent deposit faces a monthly mortgage payment equivalent to around 35 per cent of their take-home pay, well above the long run average of 30 per cent. "However, affordability should continue to improve gradually if income growth continues to outpace house price growth as we expect. "Borrowing costs are likely to moderate a little further if bank rate is lowered again in the coming quarters. "This should support buyer demand, especially since household balance sheets are strong and labour market conditions are expected to remain solid."

Property market signs, Sold, To Let and For Sale, stand outside Saxon House, a newly built apartment block in Erith. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images