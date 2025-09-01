Average UK house price suffers monthly fall of 0.1%, figures show
The average UK house price fell by 0.1 per cent month on month in August, Nationwide Building Society has said.
Listen to this article
The decline follows a 0.5 per cent monthly increase in July.
Annual house price growth weakened to reach 2.1 per cent in August, down from 2.4 per cent in July.
The average UK house price in August was £271,079.
Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: "The relatively subdued pace of house price growth is perhaps understandable, given that affordability remains stretched relative to long-term norms.
"House prices are still high compared to household incomes, making raising a deposit challenging for prospective buyers, especially given the intense cost-of-living pressures in recent years."
Read more: ‘Significant’ staffing challenges may be barrier to funded childcare expansion
Read more: Local shops axe jobs and cut investment amid surging costs
He added: "Combined with the fact that mortgage costs are more than three times the levels prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, this means that the cost of servicing a mortgage is also a barrier for many.
"Indeed, an average earner buying the typical first-time buyer property with a 20 per cent deposit faces a monthly mortgage payment equivalent to around 35 per cent of their take-home pay, well above the long run average of 30 per cent.
"However, affordability should continue to improve gradually if income growth continues to outpace house price growth as we expect.
"Borrowing costs are likely to moderate a little further if bank rate is lowered again in the coming quarters.
"This should support buyer demand, especially since household balance sheets are strong and labour market conditions are expected to remain solid."
Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, said: "Sellers are pricing more realistically in a bid to secure deals at a time when buyers hold the upper hand.
"Sellers, who initially listed at inflated prices, are increasingly adjusting their asking prices to stay competitive."
Nathan Emerson, chief executive officer at property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: "We have witnessed a drop in the number of fall-throughs, a trend that demonstrates an uplift in the number of property transactions completed.
"There are challenges ahead, however, such as increasing the supply of new sustainable homes, providing assistance to first-time buyers and for lenders, ensuring that the latest drop in interest rates translates into more affordable mortgage products."
Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said some mortgage lenders have been "pricing upwards" while others have cut rates, adding: "The mixed picture is down to rising swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages and lenders not wanting to offer the best rates during the summer months when staff are on holiday and resources are limited.
"While mortgage rates will always bounce around, we are not expecting any significant reductions or increases in the short term."
Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: "Last month, buyers used the holidays to review their finances, refine their search criteria and to view homes they already shortlisted."