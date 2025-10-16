Former Aviva CEO killed in 'fireball' crash after Aston Martin hits tree
David Barral, 63, died at the scene of the collision near Wetherby, West Yorkshire
The former CEO of Aviva has died in a car crash after his Aston Martin came off the road and collided with a tree.
David Barral was driving the sports car near Wetherby, West Yorkshire, shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.
A huge emergency response was deployed to the scene but the 63-year-old businessman was pronounced dead.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed they are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Paying tribute to him, Mr Barral's family said: "We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful man.
"Rest in peace David we will all miss you so, so much and you will always fill our hearts. We love you."
Mr Barral had been travelling on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham in an Aston Martin DBX SUV.
He had worked at Aviva Life and Pensions between 1999 and 2015 and was made UK and Ireland CEO in 2011.
His 30-year career also included non-executive chairman roles at Virgin Wines and investment platform Embark Group.
He was also senior independent director at insurance firm LV= and most recently he was a strategic adviser at investment group Harwood Capital.