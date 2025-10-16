The former CEO of Aviva has died in a car crash after his Aston Martin came off the road and collided with a tree.

A huge emergency response was deployed to the scene but the 63-year-old businessman was pronounced dead.

David Barral was driving the sports car near Wetherby, West Yorkshire, shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Barral's family said: "We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful man.

"Rest in peace David we will all miss you so, so much and you will always fill our hearts. We love you."