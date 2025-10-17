David Barral, a former CEO of Aviva, appeared "upset" before he was killed in a car crash in West Yorkshire, according to a Post Office worker who saw him before the incident.

Ms Tariq claimed: "that day he was very upset and distressed about something. He made conversation about returning these parcels. It was something that appeared to upset him."

A shopkeeper named Shazia Tariq reportedly told the Daily Mail that Mr Barral had appeared upset when she saw him that day.

David was reportedly a regular customer in Ms Tariq's shop, she also said in her comments to the Daily Mail: "He emphasised how expensive they were. For a man who drives an Aston Martin, I was surprised by that. He normally had such positive vibes but I found him very lost that day. He mentioned that the parcels were Louis Vuitton boots and they were very expensive. He bought them for this wife and he just didn't seem happy."

The 63-year-old businessman, who was described as the "most wonderful man" by his family, passed away after his £160,000 grey Aston Martin DBX SUV veered off the road and burst into flames after hitting a tree.

Images following the accident showed a large emergency service presence a the scene on the bend of a road and a fallen tree

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision after emergency services tried to save him.

His 30-year business career included senior roles at Virgin Wines and investment platform Embark Group and he was most recently a strategic adviser at investment group Harwood Capital.

Mr Barral's family said in a statement: "We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful man. Rest in peace David we will all miss you so, so much and you will always fill our hearts. We love you."

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.