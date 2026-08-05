Avoiding three things in middle age is linked to 13 more years without dementia, experts have said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Avoiding three things in middle age is linked to 13 more years without dementia, experts have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Having normal blood pressure, no diabetes and not smoking from age 45 to 65 keeps dementia at bay for well over a decade, research suggests. A team from NYU Langone Health in the US studied more than 12,000 people to examine three key things affecting dementia risk. “Our findings argue that people need to actively avert these factors in midlife as a strategy for preserving brain health for more than a decade,” senior investigator Dr Josef Coresh, director of the Optimal Aging Institute at NYU Langone, said. The study, published in the journal Neurology, looked at 12,409 people who were free of dementia when they were aged 55. Read More: Six things you need to know about Alzheimers - as drug trials bring new hope Read More: Limit sugar for infants up to two-years-old to reduce dementia risk in later life, study suggests

People were assessed for high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking, and followed for an average of 26 years. During that time, 3,008 people developed dementia and 5,238 people died without developing dementia. Those who had none of the three risk factors lived without developing dementia nearly 13 years longer than those who had all three. From age 55, people with no diabetes, no high blood pressure and who did not smoke had an average of 30.1 more years free of dementia, the study found. Meanwhile, those with one risk factor had an extra 26.3 years, those with two had 21 years, and those with three had just over 17 years Previous studies have found that lifestyle choices, especially in midlife, can reduce the risk of developing dementia. These include exercise, not smoking, watching alcohol intake and not being socially isolated.