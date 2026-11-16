The Canadian singer-songwriter surprised fans on Instagram with the news of a baby girl.

Avril Lavigne has announced she has become a mother. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne has announced she has welcomed her first child.

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The Canadian singer-songwriter surprised fans on Instagram with the news of a baby girl. The 42-year-old had not revealed her pregnancy or shared details about a current partner. She made the announcement on social media on Friday with a carousel of black-and-white photos alongside the caption “Our mini f***ing princess has arrived".

In it, the Complicated singer and her partner are both holding the baby’s hand. In another shot, Lavigne is seen holding the baby close to her chest. The third shows three pairs of checkered Vans shoes sitting on a skateboard.

Singer, songwriter, and actress Avril Lavigne is shown performing on stage during a live concert appearance during the Boston Calling music festival held in Allston, Massachusetts on May 27, 2022. Picture: Concert Photos/Alamy

Lavigne was first married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley in 2006. The couple announced in September 2009 they had separated with the divorce finalised in November 2010. She went on to marry another Canadian rocker, Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, in 2013 after a whirlwind romance. Kroeger co-wrote 10 tracks on Lavigne’s album, produced three and co-produced four. They announced their separation in September 2015, with Lavigne saying she was delivering the news “with a heavy heart.” “Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we’ve created many unforgettable moments,” Lavigne wrote in an Instagram post. “We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other.”

Avril Lavigne attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" in 2024. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy