Axel Rudakubana 'living in prison hell' as killer faces 52 years in solitary with inmates and guards 'showing no mercy'
The child killer, 18 is now confined to a single cell, with nothing more than a mattress and bed, because he has faced "so many threats from other inmates"
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is living "in hell" behind bars as he faces spending the rest of his sentence in solitary confinement, a former inmate has revealed.
The child murderer, 18, is "being shown no mercy" at HMP Belmarsh, where he has sent to a minimum 52 years for killing three kids at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July last year.
A former inmate has told the Sun that Rudakubana, who will not be considered for release until he is almost 70, is "hated" by his fellow lags and prison guards.
He added that Rudakubana will likely spend the rest of his sentence in a segregation cell, which he was moved into earlier this year after throwing a kettle of boiling water over a prison officer.
The killer is now confined to a single cell, with nothing more than a mattress and bed, because he has faced "so many threats from other inmates".
Belmarsh's Contingency Suite has also housed high-profile prisoners such as Soham murderer Ian Huntley, hate preacher Anjem Choudary and far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
"He is being shown no mercy in prison," the lag told the Sun.
"All the inmates hate him, and the prison officers won’t be happy with him either because he attacked one of their own.”
The segregation cells, designed to keep prisoners completely separate for their own safety and that of staff, are guarded 24 hours a day by a single officer, who is the only person with access to the keys outside of the Governor.
Whilst living in the "box" environment, Rudakubana won’t receive any privileges. His cell is said to be "absolutely filthy", with the inmate reportedly refusing to wash and having not had a haircut for several months.
A Metropolitan Police investigation is currently underway after an officer monitoring Rudakubana had boiling water thrown over them through the cell door hatch.
British-born Rudakubana was 17 when he fatally slashed Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice Aguiar, nine, and six-year-old Bebe King in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29.
He injured a further a eight children in the attack, as well as yoga instructor Leanne Lucas, and businessman John Hayes.
The killer was sentenced to 52 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court for three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder, and other offences, including producing ricin, possessing terrorist material, and possessing a knife.
He will be almost 70 before he is eligible for parole consideration.
A public inquiry into the Southport murders heard Rudakubana’s parents, Alphonse Rudakubana and Laetitia Muzayire, lived in fear of their son - who had amassed an arsenal of weapons prior to the attack.
Merseyside Police are now examining whether Rudakubana’s parents should face criminal charges for not doing enough to prevent their son from launching his attack.