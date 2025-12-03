Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is living "in hell" behind bars as he faces spending the rest of his sentence in solitary confinement, a former inmate has revealed.

A former inmate has told the Sun that Rudakubana, who will not be considered for release until he is almost 70, is "hated" by his fellow lags and prison guards.

The child murderer, 18, is "being shown no mercy" at HMP Belmarsh, where he has sent to a minimum 52 years for killing three kids at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July last year.

He added that Rudakubana will likely spend the rest of his sentence in a segregation cell, which he was moved into earlier this year after throwing a kettle of boiling water over a prison officer.

The killer is now confined to a single cell, with nothing more than a mattress and bed, because he has faced "so many threats from other inmates".

Belmarsh's Contingency Suite has also housed high-profile prisoners such as Soham murderer Ian Huntley, hate preacher Anjem Choudary and far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

"He is being shown no mercy in prison," the lag told the Sun.

"All the inmates hate him, and the prison officers won’t be happy with him either because he attacked one of their own.”

The segregation cells, designed to keep prisoners completely separate for their own safety and that of staff, are guarded 24 hours a day by a single officer, who is the only person with access to the keys outside of the Governor.

Whilst living in the "box" environment, Rudakubana won’t receive any privileges. His cell is said to be "absolutely filthy", with the inmate reportedly refusing to wash and having not had a haircut for several months.

A Metropolitan Police investigation is currently underway after an officer monitoring Rudakubana had boiling water thrown over them through the cell door hatch.