The Mexican axolotl was found in a Welsh river. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A nature-obsessed girl, aged 10, found a Mexican axolotl under a Welsh bridge in "shock" discovery.

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Melanie Hill said her daughter, Evie, was spending the day in the River Ogmore in Bridgend when she made the strange discovery. Her mum said she was "always finding things" like newts and bugs and loved wildlife. Evie was wading in the river near the "Dipping Bridge" and lifted up a discarded mat in the shallows when she saw the pale, nine-inch axolotl lying there. She quickly noticed the amphibian had damage to its tail and stomach. "I went down to the bank and there was this axolotl there," said Evie. "I caught it and brought it back." Read More: Brits face new EU travel rules for pets as animals require mandatory health certificates

Dipping Bridge crossing the RIver Ogmore at Merthyr Mawr, Bridgend, where Evie made her discovery. Picture: Alamy

Evie's find is the first documented discovery of an axolotl in the UK. Only 50 - 1,000 are left globally. The small creatures have recently captured children's imaginations after appearing in games such as Minecraft and Roblox. Her mum, Melanie, said they were touring Wales in their camper van when they visited the river. "You can imagine my surprise, I couldn't believe it," she said. "I've been telling Evie all this time that those creatures she watches on YouTube, they're not real. "Here I am with one in my kitchen."

The family got the all clear to keep the creature at home. Picture: Alamy