Ayatollah Khamenei's body found following strikes, reports claim
The body of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has been found, according to reports.
Listen to this article
A senior Israeli official told the Reuters news agency that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead and his body has been found.
But an Iranian spokesman has refuted that, saying he is safe and sound - and accused the Middle East nation's enemies of "mental warfare".
His compound was damaged extensively in strikes today.
Donald Trump told NBC News that "we feel that that is a correct story" in response to news of the Ayatollah's death.
He added that "most" of Iran's senior leadership is "gone".
The Telegraph has said the Ayatollah's body was reportedly recovered from the rubble, riddled with shrapnel wounds.
Photographs of the alleged assassination have presented to Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli defence officials.
Read more: No US casualties or injuries following retaliation by Iran to joint 'combat operation'
Read more: LIVE: US and Israeli launch joint 'combat operation’ targeting Iran
It has also been reported that Donald Trump was shown the same image of Khamenei’s body after it was found by Iranian authorities in Tehran.
Asked if Iran's Supreme Leader had been killed, the representative for Israel to the UN said: "We will continue to target the leadership of this radical regime and we will do whatever is necessary to enable the right conditions a new future for the people of Iran and stability for the region."
Asked how long it will go on for, he said: "However long it will take."
The announcement comes after Israeli PM told a press conference that there are growing signs that the Ayatollah is "gone".
"We would like to thank the brave Iranian people, that they are being freed of those horrific ties with that regime," he said.
"This is an opportunity to do something. Do not sit with your arms crossed, because this moment will come and you will be demanded to go out of the streets in the masses, because you have to complete this work, and you have to bring down and eradicate this regime"
Earlier today, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Ayatollah was "safe and sound".
This is a breaking story, more to follow...