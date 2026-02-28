The body of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has been found, according to reports.

A senior Israeli official told the Reuters news agency that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead and his body has been found.

But an Iranian spokesman has refuted that, saying he is safe and sound - and accused the Middle East nation's enemies of "mental warfare".

His compound was damaged extensively in strikes today.

Donald Trump told NBC News that "we feel that that is a correct story" in response to news of the Ayatollah's death.

He added that "most" of Iran's senior leadership is "gone".

The Telegraph has said the Ayatollah's body was reportedly recovered from the rubble, riddled with shrapnel wounds.

Photographs of the alleged assassination have presented to Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli defence officials.

