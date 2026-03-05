Mourners in Manchester held a candlelit vigil for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as counter-protesters celebrated nearby.

Up to 100 people, some carrying flags of the current regime, gathered at the scene where a handwritten sign read: "You can kill a man but you can't kill an ideology".

A sombre atmosphere marked the vigil for the leader who was killed in Israeli and US strikes on Saturday.

The two sides were separated by a heavy uniformed police presence in Sidney Street.

Propped up on a table, shrouded in a black cloth was another sign next to photograph of the Ayatollah which read: "My enemies have the support of each other to kill me, O Heart warming love... I have only your support, loyal to Ayatollah Khamenei".

A printed message was also displayed on the table which read "we believe, trust, admire the revolution".

A poster for the vigil said it was supported by the Friends of Islamic Centre of Manchester.

The street, in the university area, was closed off to traffic and a large number of police maintained a sterile area between the groups who were kept behind barriers.

In contrast, up to 300 to 400 counter-protesters turned out for a much more jubilant event.

There was dancing and singing to loud music, including to the Village People's YMCA.

A few people were seen burning a photograph of the deceased cleric.

The counter-protesters carried flags of Israel, Britain and the old Iranian flag.