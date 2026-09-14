Around one in eight (12.5%) UK adults have not checked their state pension forecast, research for HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) indicates.

A survey carried out for the revenue body indicated that 45 to 54-year-olds are particularly unlikely to have checked whether their state pension is on track.

The HMRC app allows users to check their state pension forecast and potentially top up their contributions if they are eligible to do so.

People can also go on gov.uk to find out more about their state pension.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s chief customer officer, said: “Checking your forecast on the HMRC app takes just a few minutes but can make a real difference to how prepared you feel for the future.”

HMRC commissioned Censuswide to survey more than 5,200 people across the UK in February and March.

The research marked Pension Awareness Week, which runs from September 15 to 18.

Maike Currie, vice president of personal finance at PensionBee, said: “Checking your state pension forecast is good financial housekeeping at any age and helps you understand the foundation of your retirement income.

“Your 40s and 50s are an ideal time for a financial mid-life MOT, when retirement is coming into sharper focus but there’s still time to act.

“You generally need 35 qualifying years for the full new state pension, and gaps can usually only be filled for the previous six tax years, so delaying could mean missing the opportunity to top up.”