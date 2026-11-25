Football video game EA Sports FC 27 is to add an artificial intelligence (AI) John Motson to commentate on its matches.

The long-serving BBC voice, who died in 2023 aged 77, after commentating on matches from the early 1970s to the late 2010s, will be added to the game in an update on Thursday using a mix of recordings of his voice and an AI recreation.

The Salford-born commentator had previously appeared in the franchise when it was known as Fifa, from 1996 to 2006.

Motson began commentating on football matches in the 1970s (Nick Potts/PA)

Motson’s son Fred said: “My father adored being the voice of the game, and we are so grateful to the team at EA Sports FC for this touching tribute and preserving his memory in-game.

“His voice inspired millions of players across generations every time they picked up a controller, and now a whole new set of fans will get to experience his legacy and commentary.”

EA said the addition came with the blessing of Motson’s family and added that its team had “worked with extensive care and respect to create a digital tribute to one of the game’s greatest voices”.

Motson commentated on more than 2,500 matches for the BBC (Ian West/PA)

The video game manufacturer said players would be able to select Motson as an optional commentary selection alongside the game’s existing broadcast teams.

During his time with the BBC, Motson covered more than 2,500 matches and 20 international tournaments, and was recognised with a Bafta Special Award in 2018.

EA Sports football game series began in 1994 with the release of Fifa International Soccer, with the Fifa name continuing until 2023, when the termination of EA and FIFA’s licensing agreement led to the 2024 game being called FC.