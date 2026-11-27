Stocks in London ended a volatile week in the ascendancy on Friday, supported by buoyant mining stocks and a rally on Wall Street.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 89.51 points, 0.8%, at 10,698.81. The FTSE 250 ended up 222.02 points, 0.9%, at 24,314.72, and the AIM all-share closed 10.24 points higher, 1.5%, at 718.56.

For the week, the FTSE 100 was up 3.4%, the FTSE 250 was up 2.8% and the AIM all-share was up 1.4%.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “After a tumultuous week, there will be hopes this uptick can be sustained and that the momentum can carry over into the remainder of the year, despite worries about the sustainability of AI spending, rising borrowing costs and a renewed tariff threat.”

In London, miners led the FTSE 100 higher as gold and copper prices rallied, although silver failed to sparkle. Antofagasta rose 4.9%, Glencore advanced 4.4%, Fresnillo climbed 4.1% as did Anglo American.

Gold was quoted higher at 3,622.48 dollars an ounce against 3,570.16 on Thursday. The price of silver edged down 0.1% from Thursday and copper advanced 2.6%.

Also boosting the mood was a rebound in US stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.0%, the S&P 500 index was 1.1% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.5% to the good at the time of the London equity market close.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.92%, widened from 4.83% on Wednesday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 5.31%, up from 5.22% on Wednesday.

US financial markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

In European equities on Friday, the Cac 40 in Paris ended up 0.6%. The Dax 40 in Frankfurt rose 0.8%.

In Europe, attention now focuses on Spain’s general election on Sunday which is increasingly looking like a victory for the right, although polls have tightened as the vote approaches.

The conservative People’s Party is expected to finish first, ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist Workers’ Party, but is likely to need the far-right Vox party to form a government.

If the polls prove correct, this means Mr Sanchez will fail to extend his eight years in office. PP is narrowly projected to be the largest party, with Vox polling in third place.

Securing a majority requires 176 seats out of the 350 in Spain’s Congress, with polls predicting PP will secure around 190 to 195 seats.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3098 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Friday, compared to 1.3113 at the London equities close on Thursday. Against the euro, sterling firmed to 1.1975 euros from 1.1949.

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, noted the dollar has given back some of its recent gains in the past couple of sessions, “in a move that we think has more to do with the stabilisation in equity markets and a mild unwinding of safe-haven flows rather than anything else”.

But he said dollar bulls “will be relieved to know that the underlying picture remains favourable for the greenback”, noting US growth was revised up sharply to an impressive 4.3% annualised in the third quarter.

“All of this makes it harder to argue against higher Fed rates. The economy is clearly robust enough to withstand further tightening, and with core inflation above target and still rising, the question is no longer whether the Fed hikes again in December, but how far it goes in 2027,” he added.

“We still favour no change in 2027, but the risk of further hikes has only increased following this week’s data deluge and that could keep the dollar well bid during thin Thanksgiving trading on Friday.”

Meanwhile, the decline in the euro came amid softer-than-expected inflation in France and Spain in October. France’s harmonised inflation rate, adjusted for comparison with other eurozone countries, faded to 3.2% in November from 3.7% in October. Prices fell 0.7% monthly by the harmonised measure, after a 0.4% rise in October. The annual harmonised reading was shy of an FXStreet-cited forecast of a lesser deceleration to 3.6%.

In Spain, consumer prices rose 4.1% on-year in November, easing from a 4.9% surge in October. A lesser slowdown to 4.7% had been expected for November, according to consensus cited by FXStreet.

The figures come ahead of euro area inflation figures next Tuesday. Factoring in the French and Spanish downside “inflation surprises”, Barclays tracks euro area headline and core inflation at 3.7% year-on-year and 2.5% respectively, both below initial projections of 3.9% and 2.6%.

Back in London, Entain rose 5.0% after reaching a preliminary settlement agreement with an Australian watchdog to resolve alleged anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing breaches.

Entain, which owns bookmakers Ladbrokes and Coral, has agreed to pay a civil penalty of 185 million Australian dollars , around £94 million, plus costs.

Entain chief executive officer Stella David hailed the agreement as an “important step towards resolving a legacy issue”.

Elsewhere, Stelrad shares sank 14% as it forecast annual profit below market expectations, citing “subdued” repair, maintenance and improvement and new build end-market activity.

The radiator manufacturer said it expects 2026 adjusted operating profit of £28 million to £29 million, below market consensus of £33.9 million.

Looking ahead, Stelrad expects challenging market conditions to persist in 2027.

Power Probe shares plunged 19% as it said lower-than-anticipated US revenue during the second half of its financial year has led to reduced full-year revenue expectations.

The producer of automotive electrical diagnostic tools for professional service technicians now sees revenue between 34.5 million dollars and 36 million dollars, down from the 39.4 million dollars it achieved in 2025.

It expects a full-year gross margin of around 50% and underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation between 7.3 million dollars and 8.4 million dollars. This would be down from nine million dollars in 2025.

Power Probe said trading in its core US market has been softer than anticipated during the second half, with conditions becoming more challenging in the fourth quarter.

Brent oil was quoted at 94.37 dollars a barrel on Friday, down from 96.38 late Thursday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 127.00p at 2,720.00p, Glencore, up 19.10p at 465.85p, Anglo American, up 133.00p at 3,343.00p, Fresnillo, up 89.00p at 2,279.00p and Standard Chartered, up 71.50p at 1,956.50p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Kingfisher, down 6.90p at 375.30p, Marks & Spencer, down 7.60p at 436.60p, Associated British Foods, down 31.00p at 2,017.00p, Coca-Cola HBC, down 62.00p at 4,302.00p, and JD Sports, down 1.16p at 86.74p.

Monday’s global economic calendar has Canada GDP data, Germany retail sales, trade and CPI, Japan industrial production and UK mortgage approvals data. In the US, the Chicago PMI will be published.

Monday’s local corporate calendar has a capital markets day event at retirement products seller Standard Life.

– copy supplied by Alliance News