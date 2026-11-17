Pension savers could risk paying a “loyalty penalty” by allowing their retirement pots to be eroded through fees costing thousands of pounds more than they may need to pay, Which? is warning.

The consumer group looked at pension drawdown – a way of taking money from a pension pot while keeping the rest invested so the pension pot can potentially continue to grow.

This option allows savers who have reached the stage when they are taking an income from their pension to choose how much and how often they want to withdraw, while the rest of the money remains invested.

Which? analysed the annual fees payable with 18 drawdown providers, using different pension pot sizes.

The biggest pot size Which? analysed was £750,000. The consumer group calculated that, taking into account the most competitive fees and the most expensive, over 10 years, accounting for annual investment growth of 5%, a drawdown customer could potentially pay more than £60,000 more in fees with the most expensive option versus the cheapest.

Which? also said a survey of more than 1,700 drawdown customers aged 55 and over in September found that when setting up their pension drawdown plan, half (50%) had remained with their existing pension provider, rather than shopping around.

Paul Davies, a pensions expert at Which? said: “Retirees today are under immense pressure to make every pound in their pension count, but blind brand loyalty could quietly cost them tens of thousands of pounds over their retirement.

“Platform fees and hidden charges compound over time, quietly chipping away at your future spending power.

“It pays to shop around and be deliberate about what you actually need from a platform.

“Just a few hours spent comparing providers today could preserve a substantial chunk of your nest egg for the years ahead.”

Becky O’Connor, head of pensions at PensionBee, said: “Retirees need to make the most of the savings they have built up through working life.

“Paying attention to the value for money offered by their drawdown plan, including investment performance, management of volatility, technology supporting flexibility and ease of drawdown, fees and customer service, is important.

“But not all drawdown arrangements are the same and it can be very difficult to compare plans from different providers due to different charging structures and services.

“Asking questions of your provider, doing your own research, seeking guidance from Pension Wise, and speaking to an independent financial adviser are the key ways to help people make good decisions on where to keep retirement savings.”

Marc Stewart, head of financial advice distribution at Skipton Building Society, said: “A pension may need to support you for decades, so it’s important to shop around and consider whether your pension still offers good value and suits your needs in retirement.

“But fees shouldn’t be looked at in isolation.

“Investment performance, withdrawal levels and changing income needs can all play a part in how long a pot lasts.

“Savers should be looking at the whole picture, rather than focusing on one number alone.

“Reviewing your pension regularly and understanding both what you’re paying and what you’re getting in return can help you make more informed decisions about your retirement.”

James Wilson, long-term savings policy adviser at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), said: “It’s important that savers understand any charges when accessing their pension, but comparing on cost alone only gives half the picture.

“Each provider will have an individual investment approach and offer different drawdown options to their customers, which will come with different fees, risks and potential returns.

“Retirement is a huge life stage, and what is right for one saver may not be right for another.

“Anyone considering drawdown should always shop around to find the product that best suits their needs.”

A spokesperson for M&G said: “Not all pensions are the same, and cost alone doesn’t tell you whether a pension is delivering value.

“Charges matter, but so do investment performance, the range of assets customers can access and the features they receive for their money.”

The spokesperson added: “Any meaningful assessment of pension value needs to look at that whole picture, not charges in isolation.”