Strike action set to start at the Royal Naval Armaments Depot in western Scotland could affect the UK’s nuclear and defence response capabilities, a union has warned.

Unite members at the depot at Coulport in Argyll and Bute will begin strike action on Monday in a dispute over pay.

The union said about 70 members, employed by companies which form the ABL Alliance, are taking action after rejecting unacceptable pay offers.

The ABL Alliance is a joint venture company which was awarded a contract by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide services for the UK’s Trident nuclear weapons system at Coulport.

It is formed of AWE plc, Babcock Marine, and Lockheed Martin.

Unite said that AWE plc workers will take strike action on November 23 followed by Lockheed Martin members on November 24 and Babcock Marine Marine members on November 26.

The union said that a continuous overtime ban and work to contracted hours has been in place since November 9.

James O’Connell, Unite regional co-ordinator, said: “Unite has tried to resolve this pay dispute through talks but the ABL Alliance has continued to table low ball offers to our members.

“It wouldn’t even dent the profit margins of these extremely wealthy companies to resolve this dispute.”

“Strikes will hit the UK’s nuclear and defence response capabilities.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members have Unite’s complete support until a fair offer is made.”

The union said that action will escalate at the end of the month and in December.

An MoD spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that negotiations have not reached an agreement and we strongly encourage ABL Alliance and the Unite trade union to continue to work together to reach a resolution.

“We deeply value the staff who work in this area, and our focus remains on maintaining the safe, secure and effective delivery of the important work at Coulport.”

Babcock Marine, and Lockheed Martin have been asked for comment.

AWE said it is a matter for the MoD.