High street fashion chain Next has said that some data has been accessed in a cyber incident affecting a third-party online supplier.

The retailer said there was no evidence that customers’ personal data had been compromised.

Next said it had been informed by one of its suppliers about the cyber incident, which led to “unauthorised access to certain benign data relating to Next”.

“We took immediate steps to investigate the nature and scope of the incident with the supplier,” the firm told investors.

“Our investigations are ongoing; however, current evidence indicates that no customer personal data has been compromised.

“The information affected is limited in nature and, based on our current assessment, cannot be used to facilitate fraud against our customers or Next.”

The company nevertheless said that it was treating the situation “with the utmost seriousness” and working with the supplier as well as the police and regulators.

Next is the latest retailer to be caught up in a cyber breach.

Last month, fashion marketplace Asos said an “unauthorised party” had gained access to an employee’s account, leading customers to receive a phone alert saying that the retailer had been hacked.

Asos said the attacker gained access to some personal data, including names and contact details belonging to customers.

Last year, Marks & Spencer suffered from a major cyber attack which forced it to stop all online sales for about six weeks and led to some empty shelves in shops.