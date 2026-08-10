The VitHit healthy drinks brand founded by former professional rugby player Gary Lavin has been bought by Vimto owner Nichols for 75 million euros (£64 million).

Mr Lavin – who played for Leinster and Harlequins – will step down after the sale of the brand, which he launched in Dublin 25 years ago as a healthy alternative to sugary sports drinks.

The brand has since expanded to 13 overseas markets and made more than 26.5 million euros (£22.7 million) of revenues last year, delivering underlying profits of 4.1 million euros (£3.5 million).

London-listed Nichols said the acquisition was a “strategic milestone” for the group, adding it has plans to ramp up the VitHit brand’s sales growth.

Mr Lavin said: “Since launching VitHit more than 25 years ago, our ambition has always been to build a distinctive health and wellness drinks brand with broad consumer appeal.

“We are proud of what the team has achieved and consider Nichols the ideal partner to support the next stage of the brand’s development.”

Nichols will keep VitHit’s Dublin office and said it would be “supported by its management team, some of whom will step away after a smooth transition, while the chairman and founder, Gary Lavin, will step down from day one”.

Nichols chief executive, Andrew Milne, said: “With its established market position, alignment with our asset-light operating model, proven profitability and significant headroom for growth, VitHit perfectly fits the acquisition profile we have been looking for and is fully aligned with our long-term growth strategy.

“Nichols is ideally placed to accelerate VitHit’s development through our commercial capabilities, customer relationships, route-to-market expertise and international infrastructure.

“A significant opportunity exists to expand distribution across the group’s existing customer base.”