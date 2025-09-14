John Swinney has hailed the “extraordinary growth” of video games businesses in Scotland, as a gathering of global leaders in the industry gets under way in Edinburgh.

The DICE Europe summit will begin on Monday, described as bringing together the “brightest minds in interactive entertainment”.

Some 150 global gaming industry leaders will come to Edinburgh for a series of talks and to hear from Nintendo’s managing executive officer Satoru Shibata, who was invited to speak by the First Minister.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will address the opening reception at Edinburgh Castle, where delegates will be entertained by Nicola Benedetti.

Ahead of the conference, First Minister John Swinney said: “Scotland’s gaming industry is experiencing extraordinary growth that demonstrates our nation’s capacity for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The transformation from 15 companies to 130 in just over a decade shows how quickly Scottish talent can compete on the global stage and create real economic value for our communities.

“These companies are not just creating games played by millions worldwide – they are creating skilled jobs, attracting international investment, and positioning Scotland as a global hub for digital innovation.

“This growth directly supports our mission to raise living standards in every part of Scotland and cement our reputation as a centre of creative excellence.”

Chris van der Kuyl of4J Studios – who developed thee console edition of Mincecraft – helped bring the DICE conference to Scotland.

He said: “It’s monumental so many of the industry’s top figures are gathering in Scotland. After a couple of challenging years worldwide, confidence and growth prospects have returned to the sector.

“With the forthcoming release of GTA 6, which is set to reshape the video game landscape, and our own new game Reforj alongside all the other incredible output from studios across the country, Scotland is well placed to lead the way and have an outsized impact on the global stage.”