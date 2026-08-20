Many cinemas are banning or restricting the use of Meta glasses due to privacy and piracy concerns, an industry group has said.

Cinemas have become the latest industry to clamp down on use of the smart glasses after action from pub operators and theatres in recent weeks.

The UK Cinema Association (UKCA) said many venues are currently looking into their policies around smart glasses.

As a result, numerous venues have already prohibited and restricted their use by cinemagoers.

A UKCA spokesman said: “UK cinema operators are aware of the increasing availability and use of wearable technology such as smart glasses and the extent to which these can provide benefits to those with specific access requirements.

“However, they are also mindful of the issues around privacy and film piracy that arise around the use of such technology in cinemas, and as a result many are introducing policies to prohibit and/or restrict the wearing of camera-enabled smart glasses in particular in their venues.

“This is clearly a developing area, and we will continue to work with our members to ensure their approach remains relevant and proportionate.”

A number of pub firms, including Wetherspoons, have indicated that they will not allow people to record with the glasses inside their venues.

Meta first started selling Meta glasses in 2021 but has seen demand grow in recent years on the back of partnership with brands Ray-Ban and Oakley, with around seven million pairs sold last year.

The technology company said it recognises that films should not be recorded without authorisation.

A Meta spokeswoman said: “People use our glasses because they’re helpful and let them stay in the moment, from listening to music to live translation or hands-free calls.

“They also provide critical new technology for people in the blind and low vision community and limiting how people can use this technology would be a major step backwards.

“Naturally some places shouldn’t be filmed at all and that’s reasonable but rules should be applied consistently.”