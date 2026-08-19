Thousands of Monzo customers have been unable to access their accounts on the lender’s banking app due to “technical issues”.

The company said it has identified issues affecting some of its services and has launched a “stand-in” back-up service to help customers.

Users logging into the Monzo app on Wednesday afternoon were welcomed with a warning message stating that it was “investigating a technical issue”.

Customers could still check bank balances but were unable to use some features.

More than 3,000 users reported an outage to the Monzo service after 12pm, according to the DownDetector platform.

Monzo told customers they can still make card payments, withdraw cash, freeze a card, and send and receive bank transfers.

It also said in a post on the X social media site that it is currently “rolling out a fix” in order to restore its full service.

A Monzo spokesman said: “We’re currently experiencing a technical issue and are working to resolve this as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we’ve moved into our back-up system Monzo Stand-in and customers can still do most things on their Monzo app including sending bank transfers and making card payments and ATM withdrawals.”