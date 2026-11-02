Hotel “room intrusion” security issues are caused by poorly trained or “lazy” staff and risk denting the industry’s reputation, a top industry executive has warned.

Ramesh Ganeson – the hotel boss at Thorpe Park and Alton Towers owner Merlin Entertainments – said the group launched a retraining programme for all staff at the group’s guest hotels following the recent Travelodge sexual assault case that sparked fears over an industry-wide security issue.

Mr Ganeson, who is vice president of hotel operations and global performance at Merlin, said the attractions group had not experienced problems with room security, but rolled out refreshed training to ensure staff were sticking to strict guidelines on room access and handing out keys.

Ramesh Ganeson said room security failures are down to ‘human error’ (Merlin/PA)

Speaking at the group’s Chessington World of Adventures Resort hotel outside London, he told the Press Association the sector’s room key technology systems were robust and security failures would be caused only by “human error”.

He said these issues were down to staff “not being trained well enough or being lazy”.

It comes as hotels across the sector lead a push to overhaul their security protocols in the wake of the Travelodge case.

A review by barrister Paul Greaney KC into the Travelodge sexual assault found room security issues were widespread and not restricted to the one business.

His review was commissioned earlier this year after a woman was attacked at a Travelodge in Maidenhead, Berkshire, by a man who had been given a keycard to her room.

Mr Ganeson – who has held a raft of senior roles within Merlin and was previously a top executive at hotel chain Marriott International – said room security failures “will dent the (sector’s) reputation, as the guests trust that they’re safe to be there outside the home”.

Merlin already ensures its staff undertake rigorous training and role plays, with the group stressing “the safety and security of our guests is always our top priority, particularly as a family-focused resort destination”.

The boss of Whitbread-owned chain Premier Inn also told PA it was reviewing hotel staff training and procedures following the Travelodge case.

Dominic Paul, chief executive of Whitbread, said: “We took it as an opportunity to look at our procedures and our training for staff.”

He added: “When we have spoken with staff, we have been underscoring the importance around our identification and verification processes.

“We have also reminded guests about the extra lock we have on doors within the room.”

“You can never be complacent on safety because it is so fundamental,” he said.

Merlin’s comments on security follow the group’s recently announced plans to open a new Minecraft World Hotel, themed around the global best-selling video game.

It will open in the group’s Chessington resort in 2027, alongside the Minecraft World theme park land, which is currently under construction.

The hotel will have 69 themed rooms and an immersive restaurant and bar, tapping into mounting demand for interactive and immersive experiences.

Merlin has been expanding its hotel offering, with the number of themed rooms across its estate having more than doubled in the past decade to nearly 5,900.

Hotels now contribute around 14% of Merlin’s worldwide revenues after strong growth in the past few years.