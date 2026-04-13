A coin featuring a tiger, a snail and a dove has been launched to celebrate 200 years of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

The £2 coin carries the edge inscription “restoring wildlife together” and it was created by the Royal Mint in collaboration with ZSL.

The coin was officially launched at ZSL’s London Zoo, where a giant wooden replica of the coin measuring two metres (6.5ft) in size was given to the conservation zoo’s Sumatran tigers for their “roar” of approval.

The replica coin formed part of activities which stimulate an animal’s natural instincts. For the tigers, this includes stalking and hunting.

The reverse or “tails” design of the coin brings together three animals that the Mint said “tell a powerful story about ZSL’s conservation impact” – the Sumatran tiger, the Socorro dove, and the Partula snail.

Each is depicted with fine detail, including the texture of the tiger’s fur, the delicate feathers of the dove, and the ribbed surface of the snail’s shell.

Each animal on the ZSL coin is depicted in fine detail (David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Bamboo grasses wind between the three creatures, in a nod to the wild habitats ZSL works to protect and restore.

Lucy Mackenzie, director of digital and product concept at the Royal Mint, said: “This coin is so much more than a commemorative piece, it’s a tribute to two centuries of dedication to wildlife and our planet.

“We’re proud to support ZSL, and every purchase contributes directly to its vital environmental work.”

The sculpture earned its stripes at London Zoo (David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

She added: “Being at ZSL’s London Zoo to officially unveil the coin was a truly special moment.

“To stand alongside the keepers and conservationists who give so much of themselves to this work every day and to see the animals that inspired the design up close brought home just how meaningful this collaboration is.”

Founded in 1826 by Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles “for the advancement of zoological science,” ZSL operates across more than 70 countries as it works to help restore natural habitats, protect threatened species and educate conservationists.

A giant wooden replica of the Royal Mint’s new ZSL coin has been made (David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Kathryn England, ZSL chief executive, said: “We are delighted that ZSL’s 200th anniversary is being commemorated with this special £2 coin from the Royal Mint.

“The design, which highlights three of ZSL’s remarkable conservation stories, reflects just a small part of the impact ZSL has made over the past two centuries.

“From pioneering scientific research to protecting and restoring species and habitats around the world, this recognition is a wonderful tribute to our enduring commitment to conservation.

“Those who purchase the coin will not only get to own a part of our history, but will be supporting our global conservation work, enabling us to continue delivering vital conservation impact for wildlife and people worldwide.”

The coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint on Tuesday (David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

The coin is available to purchase from the Royal Mint from 9am on Tuesday April 14, with prices starting from £17.50 for a brilliant uncirculated version.

Gold and silver versions of the coin are also available, with a gold coin priced at £2,505 and silver coins of different weights priced at £107.50 and £190.

A portion of the net proceeds from sales will be donated to ZSL in support of the charity’s global conservation work across the world, the Royal Mint said.

From May 1, visitors to the Royal Mint Experience, based in Llantrisant, south Wales will also be able to strike their own ZSL £2 coin.