Nearly one in five young adult men fail to recognise controlling someone’s spending as economic abuse, according to research published by the Home Office and charity Surviving Economic Abuse.

Nearly a fifth (19%) of 18 to 24-year-old men surveyed believed that controlling how someone spends their money is probably not or definitely not abuse, compared with 6% of 45 to 54-year-old men.

Younger men were also more likely to miss other warning signs, with 16% of 18 to 24-year-olds believing that taking out credit in someone’s name without consent is not abuse, compared with just 4% of 45 to 54-year-old men.

(UK Government/PA)

UK banks, spanning both high street and digital-only providers – including Monzo, TSB, Metro Bank, Santander, Revolut and HSBC, have joined forces with the Government’s Enough campaign to highlight economic abuse behaviours that can be dismissed, misunderstood or missed altogether.

In banking apps and certain physical branches, customers will see campaign adverts highlighting four forms of economic abuse – restricting someone’s ability to earn; running up debts in someone else’s name; controlling someone’s money; and misusing payment references to harass someone.

Economic abuse, a form of domestic abuse that is a criminal offence under the controlling or coercive behaviour offence, involves domestic abusers controlling a current or ex-partner’s money and economic resources.

Abusers trap people by controlling their money, restricting their work, or running up debts in their name. The abuse may continue after the relationship has broken down, in an attempt to prevent the person from making a fresh start.

The survey found that, overall, awareness of economic abuse is high, with more than nine in 10 (94%) men able to identify at least one economically abusive behaviour as abuse.

To confront other hidden forms of abuse, banks are also rolling out new technology to detect and prevent abusive messages from being received through payment references when money is transferred online.

The partnership follows a roundtable on economic abuse hosted by the Treasury alongside minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, Natalie Fleet.

Ms Fleet, said: “Economic abuse may not always be visible and doesn’t always leave bruises, but its impact can be just as devastating, isolating victims and controlling every aspect of their lives.

“Controlling someone’s money, their work, or their independence is abuse. Plain and simple and it must not be dismissed or normalised.

“By working with banks on this important issue we are protecting victims and sending a clear message to perpetrators: this is not acceptable, and we will use the full power of the state to keep women and girls safe.”

Sam Smethers, CEO of Surviving Economic Abuse, said: “We need to be absolutely clear: controlling someone’s money and economic resources is abuse.

“Whether it’s restricting how someone spends their money, forcing them into debt or making it difficult for them to work or study, these are tactics used by abusers to exert power and control.

“They trap survivors in dangerous situations and make it harder to safely escape and rebuild their lives.

“These attitudes matter because they shape what people think is acceptable in relationships. That’s why all of us – the Government, businesses, schools and communities – have a role to play in sending a clear message: economic abuse is abuse, and it has no place in our society.”

Kerry Reynolds, director of retail and business banking, Metro Bank, said: “Through initiatives such as Hestia’s Safe Spaces offered in our stores, people experiencing domestic abuse have a safe, accessible space where they can take a moment and be heard at a time when they may need it most.”

Keely Newman, head of vulnerable customers at TSB, said: “Economic abuse can trap people by restricting their financial independence and control.

“At TSB, we see first-hand how financial and domestic abuse affects our customers, which is why our flee fund provides immediate support to those taking the brave step to leave.

“We’re proud to back the Enough campaign, helping people recognise the signs, and provide practical support to regain control and stay safe.”

Ipsos UK carried out the survey of more than 5,000 people on behalf of Surviving Economic Abuse and TSB in October.

Virgin Money also said on Wednesday that it is offering safe spaces across 42 branches to support people affected by domestic abuse.

Nationwide Building Society said the rollout of safe spaces across the Virgin Money branches will bring the total number across Nationwide’s branch network to 475.

Natalie Beddows, head of vulnerability, access and inclusion at Monzo, said: “We see first-hand the devastating impact economic abuse can have on our customers, which is why supporting those affected has always been a priority at Monzo.

“We’ve built tools like share with us, hidden pots and flexible communication preferences to help people reach us safely, alongside specialist teams who support customers when they need it.

“We look forward to working with others across the industry to continue raising awareness of economic abuse and the serious harm it causes, and provide much-needed support to victim-survivors.”