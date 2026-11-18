Real estate giant British Land is set to cut dozens of jobs as part of a restructuring designed to create a “leaner” business.

Bosses at the FTSE 100 landlord also told shareholders that they want the business to “lean” further into AI and automation to change how the business operates.

Shares in the company ticked higher on Wednesday morning after it also reported stronger profits for the past half-year.

The company, which owns developments including Regent’s Place and Paddington Central in London, said it recently launched “an organisational restructure to create a leaner, more efficient business”.

It is understood the firm is consulting over cuts which are likely to hit between 45 and 50 jobs across the company.

British Land said it expects the shake-up to deliver savings of between £5 million and £7 million a year from the 2028 financial year.

It added that technology “has an important role to play” in its organisational changes, highlighting how it can use AI and automation more in its operation.

In a statement, recently-appointed chief executive Jo McNamara said: “This is not simply about taking cost out of the business.

“It is about amplifying judgment, enhancing productivity and reducing lower-value activity, freeing our people to spend more of their time with customers, on our assets and on the activities that create the most value.”

On Wednesday, the real estate firm also upgraded its earnings per share guidance for the current financial year after delivering stronger recent profits.

It revealed that underlying profits increased by 7% to £166 million for the six months to September 30, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The group said it saw 12% like-for-like net rental growth over the period, while cost efficiencies and higher fee income helped to offset higher interest rates.

Bosses said the firm’s office-led campuses performed strongly, amid boosts from relationships with businesses such as Anthropic.

Ms McNamara added: “My first two months have reinforced my confidence in the quality of our assets, people and customer relationships.

“Our core markets represent 90% of our business and offer attractive opportunities, with strong occupational demand and constrained supply supporting further rental growth.

“The ambition is simple: exceptionally talented and driven people, working in the right structure, empowered to execute a clear strategy at pace to deliver sustainable earnings growth, attractive returns and growing dividends for shareholders.”