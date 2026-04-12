First time buyers in England have collectively paid an estimated £307 million extra in stamp duty since a temporary relief measure ended in April 2025, according to calculations from a property website.

Rightmove estimated that an average of £4,618 more has been paid per buyer.

The total estimated first time buyer stamp duty bill over the past year was £408 million, versus £101 million the previous year.

A stamp duty holiday ended from April 2025 and the “nil rate” threshold for first time buyers was reduced from £425,000 to £300,000.

Rightmove analysed first time buyer property purchases since April 1 2025.

London alone accounts for just over half (53%) of the estimated £408 million paid since the threshold fell to £300,000, with the South East contributing around a quarter (23%), according to its estimates.

In contrast, regions such as the North East and East Midlands contribute only small proportions (0.3% and 1% respectively), with more homes there priced below £300,000, therefore remaining stamp duty free, the report said.

Rightmove, which used its own data for the research, estimated the stamp duty total based on sales of typical first time buyer properties between April 1 2025 and March 31 2026.

Home buyers are also dealing with cost pressures from mortgage rates having jumped following the conflict in the Middle East.

Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove said: “First time buyers are already facing significant challenges, from higher mortgage costs to rising rents while they save.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “These figures underline the increasing strain on first time buyers, with higher stamp duty costs adding to already significant affordability challenges.

“The reduction in the threshold has not only raised upfront costs but also reduced the availability of suitable homes, particularly in higher value areas.”