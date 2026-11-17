More than a third (35%) of people perceive owning an air conditioning unit as a marker of wealth, in signs that the summer heatwaves could be influencing what is seen as covetable, according to research.

Among people earning £100,000 or more, nearly a fifth (18%) said they have one in their home, rising to 31% in London and to 51% amongst affluent people aged under 35, HSBC UK said.

The research also found that 23% of people with incomes of £100,000 or more own a wine fridge.

Meanwhile, 8% own an overseas holiday home, 7% own collectable cars and 6% belong to a private members’ club.

Kitchen islands were also owned by 31% of affluent people surveyed.

Xian Chan, head of wealth at HSBC UK, said: “The findings of our report highlight the evolving nature of what people feel constitutes wealth and symbolises affluence.

“Last year’s kitchen island has made room for new aspirational markers, namely the wine fridge and home air conditioning.

“The consistent trend we are seeing is that popular markers are more synonymous with home comforts and small daily indulgences than traditional material status symbols.”

Among the general population surveyed, people typically think someone needs an annual income of at least £347,000 to be considered wealthy, HSBC UK said.

YouGov surveyed 2,000 people across the UK, including 1,000 UK adults representing the general population and 1,000 people with a gross personal income of £100,000 or more.